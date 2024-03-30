Hastings Kickboxing Academy fight team bring home 10 wins

Hastings Kickboxing Academy members travelled up to Chatham to take part in Battle of Kent.
By Carl DenneContributor
Published 30th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Some 16 fighters representing HKA took part in the light con k1/Kickboxing event, bringing back a great 10 wins.

Instructor Jenny Fry said: “I am super proud of every single one of the fighters.

"We were taking a big team, and a lot of complete novices who have never stepped in the ring before.

The HKA Fight Team who took part in the Battle of Kent | Picture via Jenny FryThe HKA Fight Team who took part in the Battle of Kent | Picture via Jenny Fry
"It takes so much courage to step in that ring, and they did myself and HKA proud.

"We have been developing the fight team over the past few months and today seeing them put all the have learnt into practice, grow in skill and confidence is amazing to watch.

“There were some tough fights today. Win, loose or draw, it’s learning , developing and coming back stronger for the next event.

"We have some very talented fighters coming through the ranks that are showing great potential.

Thank you also to the amazing coaches, family and friends that came up to support.”

HKA Fighters were Adam Gower, Anthony Fowlie, Archie Rose, Charlotte Barnham, Dennis Eaton, Dillon Welch, Fynn Williams, Jack Smith, Malachi Hawkins, Mehran Nadiri, Owen Croft, Sahel Hannan, Sam Bromley, Stanley Bridgett, Stella Cooper and Will Carey.

HKA have a variety of classes available for both adults and children starting from three years old.

If you would like any further information about kickboxing/K1, female-only classes or boxing classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]

