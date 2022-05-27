Horsham boxer Zack can be proud in defeat

He took on Leicester Lightning’s Isaac Huczman who had won his county title last year.

Zack started slowly and was boxing on the back foot so Isaac was landing a solid right hand.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zack was landing his left jab but could not seem to get his right hand going, however the Horsham boxer kept on going.

Zack Rhioui in action

In the end, Isaac took the points win and went on to win the National Schools under 54kg championship.

But Horsham coaches were happy with Zack, and said he did the club proud.

They are delighted he is now the third best in the country at under 54kg.

This Saturday Zack is back out boxing in Dover, along with female club Captain Libby Baker.

This is likely to be the last boxing show of the season for the club and both boxers are ready to put on a show with plenty of support.

Horsham Boxing Club will still be training in full force, despite the end of the season now looming.

They will be arranging some fundraising in the near future to help towards the extension that the club desperately need to cater for the number of people coming through the doors.

There will also be sponsorship opportunities so please do get in contact with the club for any information or if you are able to help.