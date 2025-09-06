Chippingdale CC’s 2025 season ends with a win and a fourth-place finish

Chippingdale CC finished their first season back in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League with a seven-wicket win against Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This victory was Chipps’ sixth win out of the last seven games and it meant Littlehampton ended in bottom place and are relegated to Division 4 West.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for this young Chipps team. After losing the first five games of the season it looked very much like a return to Division 4 after being promoted at the end of the 2024 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chipps have long had many talented young cricketers and it was a mixture of great batting, fielding and bowling, plus fantastic teamwork which saw them turn their season around.

Chippingdale get among the wickets on their way to beating Littlehampton | Picture: Stephen Goodger

After a week of rain in the Worthing area it was great to have a couple of sunny days to dry the wicket. It was now a very green wicket and lush outfield which led skipper Josh Bourne to invite Littlehampton skipper Mike Askew to bat on what proved a challenging wicket to score easily on.

Opening the batting Mike Askew and Bradley James started with a partnership of 37 before James became the first victim of elder statesman spin bowler Jason Dows. In the 13th over Dows took a further two wickets to dismiss Ashby-Skyme and overseas player Stafa for a three-wicket maiden.

Askew worked hard to build a challenging target he was supported by the middle order with brother James Askew being 2nd highest scorer with 30. Mike Askew was out for a top score of 76.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton ended on 172 all out. There were three wickets for Dows, Aaron Tugnutt and Dan Allwright. They all finished on 23 wickets for the season. The other wicket was taken by Josh Bourne.

Chippingdale CC 1st Team for game against Littlehampton.

Chipps went into bat knowing a 30-point win and other results going their way could mean a second-place league finish and possibly play-off games for promotion.

Regular opening pair Tugnutt and Tom Hillier got off to a solid start. Hillier was playing confidently until he lofted a catch to mid-off to be dismissed for 16.

In at No3 came Adam Robinson and what ensued was a partnership of 126 which broke the back of the target and ensured a 30-point win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was ferocious hitting from both batsmen with Tugnutt hitting 72 to take his season run tally to 940. It also saw him score his 10,000th run for Chippingdale- quite an achievement for someone still a few years away from his 30th birthday.

Adam Robinson hit the ball to all parts to score 71. He was out with the scores level and it was down to wicketkeeper batsman Sam Avinou to score the winning run which he celebrated exuberantly.

Chipps finished in 4th place one point behind local rivals Findon. Who knows what could have happened if the rain hadn’t come a week earlier when the game against Findon was abandoned with Chipps well on top.

This young team have learnt so much this year and hopefully with some shrewd recruitment and good preparation they can go to the next stage and challenge for promotion to the dizzy heights of Division 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club sent their congratulations to Pagham, who secured direct promotion to Division 2.

Findon ended third and Steyning fifth in Division 3 West.

In Division 2, Worthing finished seventh after a promising start, while in Division 4 West, Rustington finished second, Broadwater sixth and Goring eighth.