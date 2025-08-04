Christine Greenwood, a member of The Green LTC and Amherst LTC, has been presented with the LTA Meritorious Service Award.

This is the highest award for a volunteer given by the Lawn Tennis Association and is in recognition of her many years of service to British Tennis.

The LTA President, Sandi Procter, visited Christine in her Bexhill nursing home to present the award, and was accompanied by three officials from Tennis Sussex which nominated Christine for this award.

A number of Christine's friends were in attendance to congratulate her on this marvellous achievement. For over 30 years Christine has been a pillar of the Sussex tennis community, dedicating her time and energy to advancing tennis at county, regional and club levels.

From left to right are Steph Trill (LTA Councillor for Tennis Sussex); Christine Greenwood; Chris Neighbour (Tennis Sussex President) and Sandi Procter (LTA President).

Her unwavering commitment has left a permanent mark on the sport, inspiring countless individuals to participate and encouraging a fun-loving tennis culture across Sussex.

Christine's passion for tennis goes beyond logistics and administration - she has been an ambassador for the sport. She has encouraged players, parents and fans, creating a sense of community within Sussex tennis.

Meanwhile, two matches resulted in draws for The Green.

The men’s fourth team hosted the Cooden second team in a Division 9 fixture of the Sussex Summer League.

The first home pair of Sam Eastall with Ed Williams just beat the Cooden first pair of Steve Bradley with Alan Osman by 6-3, 5-7 and 10-7 in the championship tie-break whilst the second pair of Mike Eastwood with Adam Shaw lost an even closer rubber to Andy Ball and Jay Baltruschat by 6-1, 3-6 and 9-11.

Then Sam/Ed defeated Andy/Jay 6-3, 6-3 whilst Mike/Adam were beaten 1-6, 1-6 by Steve/Alan, so bringing up the 2-2 final result.

Meanwhile the ladies second team entertained the Crawley second team in a Division 9 fixture with the first pairing of Hannah Gandy with Sheila King easily winning their two rubbers.

However, the second pairing of Grace Amaral with Heather Wilcox lost to the Crawley second pairing by 4-6, 1-6 but only lost to the first pairing by 0-6, 6-4, 2-10.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club website and use the Contact Us feature.