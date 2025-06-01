Comprehensive cup defeat for Marine Gardens Bowling Club

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 1st Jun 2025, 22:25 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 10:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Marine Gardens’ run in the PC Cup competition never really got off the mark as they suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of a very good Chichester team on their excellent green.

The match was lost 3-1 with a commanding 90-47 shot difference. Credit to Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark for battling hard to record Marine Gardens solitary win (16-9). The warm welcome and lovely refreshments went some way to lessen the pain of defeat.

There was a bounce-back in the home friendly against Rottingdean when Marine Gardens won four games with one halved. Top Rink honours went to Brian Saunders, Pat Hogan and Tim Baldwin with a 25-12 victory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maltravers were the next visitors to Marine Gardens for a WSBL fixture.

Top Rink honours against WorthingTop Rink honours against Worthing
Top Rink honours against Worthing

The games were shared two apiece but Maltravers had the better shot total (76-61) and therefore went home with 6 of the 10 available points. Terry Ashley, Dave Barlow, Tim Baldwin and James Albon were the pick of the bunch for Marine Gardens returning a 23-8 shot victory.

Worthing came, saw and conquered in a Stracey League match, gaining revenge for an earlier defeat.

They triumphed in three of the four games, two by the closest of margins, and had a match-winning score of 64-57. Eught points to Worthing and two to Marine Gardens. Top Rink honours were claimed by Helen Stirling, John Nettleingham, Dave Barlow and Bob Cole winning by 22-8.

Related topics:Marine GardensChichester
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice