Comprehensive cup defeat for Marine Gardens Bowling Club
The match was lost 3-1 with a commanding 90-47 shot difference. Credit to Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and skip Ivan Godsmark for battling hard to record Marine Gardens solitary win (16-9). The warm welcome and lovely refreshments went some way to lessen the pain of defeat.
There was a bounce-back in the home friendly against Rottingdean when Marine Gardens won four games with one halved. Top Rink honours went to Brian Saunders, Pat Hogan and Tim Baldwin with a 25-12 victory.
Maltravers were the next visitors to Marine Gardens for a WSBL fixture.
The games were shared two apiece but Maltravers had the better shot total (76-61) and therefore went home with 6 of the 10 available points. Terry Ashley, Dave Barlow, Tim Baldwin and James Albon were the pick of the bunch for Marine Gardens returning a 23-8 shot victory.
Worthing came, saw and conquered in a Stracey League match, gaining revenge for an earlier defeat.
They triumphed in three of the four games, two by the closest of margins, and had a match-winning score of 64-57. Eught points to Worthing and two to Marine Gardens. Top Rink honours were claimed by Helen Stirling, John Nettleingham, Dave Barlow and Bob Cole winning by 22-8.