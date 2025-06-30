Convincing start for Marine Gardens bowlers
This was followed by more serious fare at home in a Brodie match against Lancing when another workmanlike performance produced a 3-1 (67-47) victory.
Les Gritton, Bob Cole and Graeme Poole led the way to Top Rink honours with an impressive 23-7 shot victory gaining a very welcome eight points.
The visit to Petworth brought Marine Gardens back to earth when they exited their WSBL match with only two points earned by Terry Ashley, John Nettleingham, Graham Ray and skip Ivan Godsmark who managed the conditions with a 20-10 victory.
The week ended at home with a friendly match against Southwater. The visitors came from behind after tea to win on 2 rinks to 1 with 1 halved. The narrow shot advantage (62-61) in Southwater's favour is proof of a close run match.
Best of the bunch for Marine Gardens were Betty Stevenson, Ken Leadbeater and Jenny Ashman with a 16-13 win.