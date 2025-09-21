County Cup Defeat for Billy U18

Billy attack

Billingshurst U18 1-2 Peacehaven and Telscombe U18

On an autumnal morning at the Jubilee Fields, the home team went out of the U18 Sussex FA County Cup. The sun was shining, the crowd full of anticipation and the football was like a gun fight at the OK Corral.

Every player gave their all as the first half ended 1-1. After the half-time oranges, both teams came out to win the match. The goalkeepers were on great form, until a through ball found the away team’s striker who smashed the ball home inside the near post.

Peacehaven and Telscombe await the draw for the next round, whilst Billingshurst have to wait for next year.