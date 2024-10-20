Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attractive football wins plaudits but not points.

Frustration is most definitely the word of the weekend when it comes to Crawley Town football club.

A first league meeting with Reading FC ended in a flattering 4-1 win for the hosts, although unfortunately the scoreline doesn't reflect the performance from Rob Elliot's men.

The Reds produced yet another dominant display that deserved so much more. I'm very aware that I'm starting to sound like a broken record, but the truth is we are winning plaudits from opposition supporters and managers every week. At some point our luck has to change.

Reds fans at Reading

On Saturday we cut Reading open time and again, with chances cleared off the line and the Royals keeper winning man of the match.

Crawley had a series of chances at 2-1 down that you just felt one had to go in. Unfortunately and it's becoming a bit of a habit now, we then got caught cold by a rare Reading counter attack.

Someone at the club must have broken a mirror or walked under a ladder of late, because the truth is we have been so unlucky with moments in games. You can't help but feel sorry for our new gaffer as his first win still alludes him. Surely victory is just around the corner.

The effort these players are putting in is phenomenal. They just need to keep believing and playing with the high intensity that they currently are. I honesty believe our luck will change and soon.

Reds fans Jason Walsh and his son Harrison at Reading.

The away support at Reading was absolutely incredible, with 602 Crawley fans loud and proud for a lunchtime Sky kick-off.

The knock-on effect from Wembley has produced a whole new generation of away travellers which is incredible to see. I just hope we can turn these performances into wins, as these new fans need to experience that winning feeling again.

To lose these newcomers would be a disaster. Especially after all the effort that went into last seasons play-off success.