Crawley Town Column: FA Cup is a nice distraction right now.

Saturday's eagerly awaited FA Cup first round trip to Maidenhead is just the tonic after a complete contrast of results for the Red Devils last week.

Firstly we finally managed a win in the league for the first time in two months. A 3-0 home success against Lincoln City who hadn't lost away since last January was a welcome boost. Especially as it also heralded new gaffer Rob Elliott's first win as Crawley Town manager.

It was one of those evenings under the lights at the Broadfield Stadium where everything fell for us. It might not of been our most impressive display of the season but it was certainly a clinical one, with Reds finally taking their chances in front of goal.

If only we'd been as clinical at Reading a few days before. Unfortunately the highs of that win didn't last, as a trip to Northampton produced the same scoreline only this time for the opposition.

View from the away end at Northampton on Saturday.

Two poor first half goals both from corners sealed our downfall. The defending especially from the cobblers first goal was comical. We have got to stop conceding such poor goals. Because for all our possession and corner/shot counts we ended up with nothing to show for it once again.

I think it's still to early to press the panic button just yet. But we can't keep being such a charitable team.

Opponents will of seen our weaknesses and will now try and exploit this going forward, just like Northampton did.

In a positive another really healthy away following of 320 Reds, with a lot of familiar away faces absent as well. Which is why we can expect a good following at Maidenhead in the FA Cup this weekend.

Crawley have been allocated around 900 tickets. Let's hope the majority of these get taken up. Because who doesn't enjoy a good FA Cup run, let's be honest we couldn't certainly do with a distraction right now! #COYR