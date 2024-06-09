45 photos as Horsham CC win on Sussex Premier League visit to Worthing CC

Horsham slipped to 36-2, but Aussie Jayden Goodwin struck 89, participating in a fourth wicket partnership of 91 with skipper Will Beer (108 not out) in a total of 278-4/

In reply, Worthing reached 116-2 with Campbell Macmillan top scoring with 53, but, Sam Martin-Jenkins with 4-35 and Oliver Avinou (2-14) polished off the middle order and tail, with the last five wickets falling for the addition of just seven runs. Read an SPL round-up by Martin Read here.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times, both out every Friday.

