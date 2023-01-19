Steve Smith, the current world No2 Test batsman, has signed for Sussex on a short-term deal that will see him play three games for the county in the LV= Insurance County Championship in May.

Steve Smith in Test action for Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi last March (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP, via Getty)

Smith will be available for selection for Sussex for the trips to Worcestershire (Thursday 4th May) and Leicestershire (Thursday 11th May), as well as a home game at The 1st Central County Ground on Thursday 18th May, against his Australian teammate Marnus Labuschagne’s Glamorgan.

Smith is keen to adapt to English conditions ahead of Australia’s likely involvement in the World Test Championship final and the Ashes.

It is a huge coup for Sussex, even if there will be concern in some quarters that Smith is getting his eye in ahead of that much-anticipated Ashes series.

After making his international Test debut in 2010, Smith went on to become Australia’s 45th Test captain in 2015, taking over from Michael Clarke.

The additional responsibility of captaincy did not impact his ability to score runs, as Smith made six centuries in his first eight Tests as captain, propelling him to the number one spot in the ICC Men’s Test Batting rankings.

He was stripped of the captaincy in 2018 after the ‘Sandpapergate’ affair.

Smith has played 92 Tests for Australia, scoring 37 half-centuries and 30 centuries, at an outstanding average of 60.89. As of today, Smith sits in the number two spot in the ICC Men’s Test Batting rankings, as well as second in the ICC’s All-Time Test Rankings behind the great Don Bradman.

Sussex Cricket CEO Rob Andrew said: “We are thrilled to have Steve Smith available for our County Championship matches in May. To have arguably the world’s best batter play for Sussex just before an eagerly awaited Ashes Test series is great for us and the County Championship.

“Our Championship form has not been good enough for a number of years, and under the new direction of Head Coach Paul Farbrace, we are looking to be positive and ambitious.

“Being able to attract a player of Steve Smith’s calibre is a massive statement and will be of great benefit to our young homegrown players, particularly our crop of talented young batters.”

Smith will join another formidable international Test batter, Cheteshwar Pujara, who agreed a return to Sussex in October for the 2023 season.

Smith said: “I am excited about joining Sussex for a few games in May and hopefully making a contribution to a successful season. I am particularly looking forward to working with the younger players in the squad and hoping I can provide some guidance to them."