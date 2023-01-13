Former Australian captain Steve Smith is in talks with Sussex to play for them for a handful of games in the 2023 season.

The prolific run scorer, 33, is keen for some time at the crease in England to warm up for Australia’s bid to win the World Test Championship and the Ashes in the summer.

It is believed the talks centre on the possibility of Smith playing in Sussex’s three championship games in May – which are away to Worcestershire and Leicestershire and at home to Glamorgan.

The move would create huge interest – although some cricket figures, including England captain Ben Stokes, have warned against counties making life in England too comfortable for Aussie players ahead of the Ashes.

Steve Smith of Australia celebrates after reaching 100 during day one of the Second Test in the series between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

Sussex have not commented on the story.

They already have prolific Indian batsman Chet Pujura lined up for a 2023 return to Hove and are thought to be working on other overseas options.

West Indian pace bowler Jayden Seales has been lined up for a Hove stint but won’t now be coming – he has been hit by a major injury setback that will rule him out

Smith, who averages just over 60 in Test cricket, belives a short-term deal would help acclimatise to English conditions ahead of Australia's likely appearance in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in June and the Ashes series that starts at Edgbaston on June 16.

Smith succeeded Michael Clarke as Australian Test captain in 2015, but was stripped of the role over the Sandpapergate episode in 2018 and banned from leadership positions for three years.

But one overseas star who won’t be Hove-bound is Seales.

The county said today: “Sussex Cricket is disappointed to confirm that West Indies fast-bowler Jayden Seales will no longer be joining the club after suffering a knee injury, ruling him out for at least four months.

“Seales was set to join Sussex for three months to play in both the County Championship and T20 Vitality Blast, however he will now have surgery on a knee injury that will keep him out of action until at least April.

Sussex are now working on a replacement overseas bowler for the 2023 season. Everyone at the club wishes Jayden a speedy recovery.”

