It was a weekend to forget for Bognor CC and Middleton CC.

Bognor lost at home to Three Bridges in the Sussex Premier League to remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Put in by the hosts at the Regis Oval, Bridges were thankful to Luke Beaufort, who scored 107, for helping them to 233 all out. Rahul Tangirala with 39 and Michael Cowdrey (38) were the other main contributors. Absar Muhammad took 4-56 for the hosts.

Bognor have struggled in the league all season and Bridges were quick to put their batsmen under pressure.

Bognor batting against Three Bridges | Picture: Chris Hatton

Skipper Ryan Maskell’s 47 was their only score of note as they slipped to 121 all out, with Rowan Naude taking 5-20 and Ben Lucking 2-6.

Middleton’s dream of a Lord’s final is over after they were well beaten by a very strong Penzance CC team in their ECB National Championship quarter-final at Sea Lane.

Middleton were bowled out for 69 with Mehran Sanwal taking 5-26, then the west country visitors lost only one wicket in a quick chase.

In the Sussex Premier League on Saturday, Middleton lost by seven wickets away to leaders Horsham.

Middleton were put in and James Barker’s 52 was the top score in their total of 188 all out. Horsham reached the target only three men down, Wesley Bedja taking 2-25.

This Saturday, Middleton host Haywards Heath and Bognor go to Ifield.

Aldwick CC ones won the toss at Worthing in Division 5 West and Ed Gyde, 87, and Billy Turner, 66, put on 152 for the first wicket. Ed White added 44 as Aldwick reached 255-5.

Matt Baker carried his bat for 66*from 123 balls, but Worthing finished 87 runs short of their target, Tom Hoare taking 3-24.

At 116-7 Aldwick twos were struggling against Chippingdale but Tanveer Ahmed, 80*, had other ideas, supported by Jayden Charlesworth and Jaydon Wellsted, he put on 112 to take Aldwick to 228.

Despite 41 from Robert Barston, Chips finished 72 short of their target.