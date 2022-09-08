Worthing CC celebrate the win that clinched promotion and the title | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Giorgio Rigali took 3-18 as Littlehampton were bowled out for 155 – before Worthing clinched the prize with a five-wicket win, Darryl Rebbetts scoring 45 not out and John Kaye 27.

Steyning had to settle for second spot but will also go up if they beat Crowhurst Park in a west-east play-off this Saturday.

Jubilant Worthing skipper Harry Dunn said: "It’s a brilliant feeling to get promotion, but to win the league made it so much sweeter.

"We knew we had to win with Steyning on our tail. We knew it would be difficult as Littlehampton needed to pick up as many points as possible to stay up.

" Losing the toss and being made to field wasn’t ideal as the pitch looked flat. However, all our bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricting them to 155, we knew we were firmly on the front foot.

"There were a few nervous moments which were to be expected but a cool and calm partnership from Darryl and JK pretty much saw us home.”

Worthing won 14 of their 18 games to return to tier two after five years and Dunn added: "We’re over the moon with the season – credit to the whole team and everyone played their part. Good luck to Steyning in the play-off – it will be great if they come up with us.”

At the Sportsfield, Dunn lost the toss and Mike Askew was out for 30, caught behind off Harry Merritt-Blann.

Littlehampton reached 93-2 before partnership breaker Shane Felton removed Mac Cox for 32. Wickets tumbled as the spinners took control. Top wicket taker Dunn (39 in the season) took 2-34 and Rohan Ryan 2-20 before Rigali and Rebbetts mopped up the tail.

Dom Clapp (21) and Gavin MIles (18) began the reply before Ryan and Rebbetts looked to steady the ship.

When Ryan went Worthing were 83-3 but Kaye and Rebbetts added 52. Merritt-Blann came and went but Josh Goldsmith scored the winning boundary.