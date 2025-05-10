Chippingdale's return to third tier ends in defeat - Worthing on wrong end of run-feast

Chippingdale CC slipped to a three-wicket defeat in a low scoring game versus Billinghurst at the Rotary Ground – their first game back in Division 3 West following promotion last season.

Winning the toss and deciding to bat first on a lovely sunny afternoon, Chipps were soon in trouble with wickets falling quickly to leave them on 61-8.

A 32 run partnership between Harry Hughes and Ella Bourne, who both batted well, pushed the score up to 93 with the Innings ending on 99 all out – with Hughes top scoring with 28 not out and Theo Trevelyan-Clark finishing with 5-19.

After a brief break Chipps were into the field to try to get into the Billinghurst team quickly.

Skipper Josh Bourne struck early with two quick wickets to leave Billinghurst on 22-2. A wicket for debutant Will Davies and four wickets from Spinner Jason Dows put Billingshurst on 71-7. Could Chippingdale achieve the impossible?

Unfortunately it was not to be with Billingshurst skipper Barr and number 9 Mortimer putting together a 30-run partnership to see them home to win by 3 wickets.

Well done to Billingshurst – and well played Chippingdale who really put up a good fight.

Next up it is an away trip to face Middleton 2s, where the hope is that Chippingdale can get their first win of the season in DIvision 3.

In Division 2, Worthing suffered at the hands of West Chiltington’s batsmen as they lost by 156 runs.

Louis Storey scored 198 and Nathan Poole 111 as Chilts amassed 417-5 in their 45 overs with Harry Merritt-Blann (2-90) the most successful Worthing bowler.

Nick Ballamy struck 80 and Oliver Kaye 44 but the target always looked too much for Worthing, who were bowled out for 261.

Worthing skipper Martyn Swift said: “West Chilt were very good, we can’t deny that. Louis Storey was a class above everyone else on the day and we struggled to contain him. Chilt made the most of the good conditions early on and in fairness, batted us out of the game.

"I was impressed by how well we stuck together and kept our heads up right until the end. Now it’s time to move on and look forward to next week.”

East Grinstead 3rd v Southwick and Shoreham

Division 8 Central

The home skipper decided to bat on a very good wicket. On a very warm day the bowlers were expecting a hard slog, but Gary Mussen and Harry Sutton took the pace off the ball and proved difficult to get away.

Wickets fell regularly with skipper Harry Dorgan bagging a five-for thanks to a superb stint by wicketkeeper Steven Kirupai, who took two catches and a stumping.

Only three EG batters got to double figures but Simon Faulkner did so in some style hitting 134 in a total of 192 all out from 35.2 overs.

Most of Faulkner’s scores came in boundaries, every bowler being made to suffer until he was last man out to Kirupai’s catch behind off Dorgan, whose 9-0-39-5 dominated the bowling figures, youngster Ahmed Oryakhail taking 3-25.

The away batters went out in confident mood, and it was well justified as despite the losses of Adam Walter and Farhad Barakzai to single figure scores, three splendid knocks were enough to seal an opening-day victory in 18.4 overs.

Opener Dean Ghasemi was in fine fettle for 51 before being caught behind off Oscar Dawson, much to his frustration and annoyance.

It was left to Captain Fantastic Dorgan with 49 not out and a brutal undefeated 56 from Harry Sutton’s blade to take the Wickers to a well-deserved victory.

Delighted Dorgan said: “It was a fantastic win, the wickets and runs were shared around which has given confidence to all the players.”

It was a good weekend for the club featuring a victory for Sunday team The Duke of Wellington over Jamaica Inn thanks to John Graddon’s 39 not out. And the newly minted under-11s gained their first victory.