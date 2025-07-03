Jason Dows bowling for Chippingdale v Findon - he took two wickets in Chipps' victory | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Close neighbours Chippingdale and Findon played out a fantastic match in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League. Meanwhile there was a draw for Worthing at Buxted Park in Division 2 – but defeat for Southwick and Shoreham in Division 8 Central. Reports below...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the history of Chippingdale and Findon, their first teams have never previously met. With Chipps still finding their feet in Division 3 West and coming off a win last week versus second placed Steyning and Findon riding high at the top of the league it was set up to be a great game.

Chippingdale CC won the toss and elected to field on a wicket quickly gaining a reputation of a bit of a road. The main reason behind this decision was a makeshift bowling attack with skipper Josh Bourne unable to bowl due to a rotator cuff injury. He also dropped down the order to number eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chippingdale celebrate a wicket | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Findon started well with Glover and Rogers opening with a stand of 44 before Rogers fell. Matt Glover and Glen Bridson shared a 41-run partnership. There followed a 65 partnership between Bridson and Stephens with Bridson falling one short of his 50 and Stephens scoring 51.

Some brilliant boundary fielding with an amazing one handed catch right on the boundary by Adam Robinson saw the dismissal of Felix Jordon for 17. He was coming off a run of 6 successive 1/2 Centuries so a vital wicket. Another brilliant running boundary catch by Tom Good saw off Brad Bridson

Wickets continued to fall and with Dylan Jobson contributing with 34, the Findon innings finished on a challenging 254-9 off their 45 overs.

Wickets were shared around with three for Tugnutt, two for Ella Bourne and Jason Dows and one each for Sam Avinou and Will Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into bat went Chipps. Scoring runs hasn’t been the problem this season so far. Tugnutt and Tom Hillier opened. They have scored three centuries between them already this season. Some Classic Straight drives from Hillier showed great promise before he was caught for 38.

All the top five contributed making double figures but wickets fell at regular intervals. Tugnut played a very steady innings before being caught for 65 with the score on 172 for 4.

To the wicket came hard hitting Tom Good who played a great innings of 41 to keep Chipps in the match. When he fell with score on 234 quickly followed by Jason Dows, it was getting a little nervy.

Harry Hughes came in to join skipper Bourne and scored four before he was bowled with the score on 247. Into the last over and with a couple of dot balls it was eight needed off four. A single from Davis bought Bourne on to strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another dot ball left seven needed off two deliveries – cometh the day, cometh the man and despite being in some pain Bourne smashed young Matt Hawke for a massive six over long off. Scores tied and with the last ball they scampered a quick single with Bourne finishing on 26 not out. This set off great scenes at The Rotary – an amazing win.

That’s three on the bounce now for Chipps, who play bottom club Littlehampton this week where a win should see Chipps climb out of the relegation zone.

Report by Andy Owen.

…

…

Worthing were involved in a high-scoring draw at Buxted Park.

The hosts scored 265-9 with opener Alfie Hunter scoring a superb 177 not out, Giorgio Rigali taking 4-67 for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredibly Worthing’s reply finished on 265-9, Rigali also top-scoring with 53 not out. Hunter took 6-82.

Worthing skipper Martyn Swift said: “We always felt bowling first gave us more control of the outcome – even on a day where most would have batted first.

"Fair play to their opener, scoring 177 and taking six wickets - he was the difference for them.

“But standouts from Giorgio and Ed Middleton with the bat almost got us over the line. It was a great result for us and we’ll take that.”

Worthing are fifth and are at home to Mayfield on Saturday.