Confirmed: Coach Salisbury leaves Sussex CCC

Ian Salisbury looks on during the Sussex CCC 2022 press day | Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The news comes just days after it was revealed he was ‘away from the business’ and had not been involved in the latter part of the 2022 season, as we reported here.

Salisbury had been head coach of Sussex’s county championship and one day cup sides since the start of last season following the departure of Jason Gillespie.

A statement from their Hove HQ today said: “Sussex Cricket announces that Ian Salisbury, Co-Head Coach (Championship and 50-over) is leaving the club as the season comes to an end.”

Rob Andrew, the club’s Chief Executive, said “We would like to thank Ian for his contribution to the club over the last couple of years and wish him well for the future in whatever this may hold.

"He has helped develop a very promising group of young players and we are looking forward to seeing them develop further in the next few years.”

Sussex also issued a statement from Salisbury, which said “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Sussex for last two years and the journey has really helped me after the loss of my wife. "However it’s the right thing for myself and daughter to look for a fresh challenge.

"I want to thank the backroom staff, ground staff, foundation, office staff, catering and stewards for their support throughout my time at Hove. Whoever takes over from myself will inherit a very talented homegrown squad who if supported from above are ready to fly in next few years.”

Sussex said it would not comment any further on Salisbury’s departure.

