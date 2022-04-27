Crane and Beard join Sussex Cricket

Both Crane - who has England honours - and Beard will be available for selection for tomorrow’s LV= Insurance County Championship match against Durham. It is a boost for Sussex after a tough start to the championship season in which they have been hit by injuries and unavailability.

Right-arm leg-spinner Mason Crane began life at Sussex as a teenager before making the move to Hampshire’s academy, where he progressed and eventually made his Hampshire first XI debut against Surrey at the Ageas Bowl, dismissing Kumar Sangakkara for his first ever wicket, and finishing on figures of 2-35.

Mason Crane and Aaron Beard / Picture: Sussex Cricket

All-rounder Aaron Beard caught the eye on his first-class debut in May 2016 for Essex against Sri Lanka during their tour of England. Beard opened the bowling and took wickets in each of his first two overs, finishing with figures of 4-62.

Commenting on the new arrivals, Sussex Head Coach Ian Salisbury said: “I have worked with both Mason and Aaron when I coached them for England u17s and u19s, so I know their qualities as people and cricketers.