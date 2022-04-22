Ollie Robinson: I'm delighted to one of Wisden's cricketers of year

Joe Root has been named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world for 2021. Robinson was named one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year while India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Rohit Sharma, New Zealand batter Devon Conway and South Africa women's captain Dane van Niekerk join Robinson on the 2021 list.

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee, 30, was named the leading women's cricketer in the world.

Ollie Robinson celebrates a wicket in the Ashes with Ben Stokes / Picture: Getty

Speaking to Adrian Harms of BBC Radio Sussex at Worcester, where Sussex are playing in the county championship, Robinson said: “It is a reward for the hard work I’ve put in over the last few years at Sussex. Playing for England has been amazing. The summer I had was pretty special.

"The winter didn’t go how I or the team would have liked. But we are just trying to improve and get better and win games for England."

Asked about his fitness issues, he said: "I had a recurrence of a back spasm in Hobart in the last Test. Since then I’ve been training hard again, got my back good and now I’m just building up to play for Sussex again and get ready for the summer.