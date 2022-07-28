Cricket: Fantastic Findon stun Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath v Findon - Division two

Findon pulled off a shock win at Haywards Heath.

Harry Matters (73) and Felix Jordan led the way as Findon totaled 214 – then Jordan took 5-23 and Archie Cairns 3-47 as Heath fell 12 runs short.

Action from Chippingdale v Steyning / Picture:Stephen Goodger

Captain Bradley Bridson was delighted by a highlight of a tough season for his team. He said: “It was a fantastic win, a great fightback and will to stay in the game. They were 90-0 and then about 140-1 in reply.

"Harry, F elix and young Alex Stephens batted brilliantly and we probably should have got 230+ but fell away at the end.

“But to come back from where we did to bowl them out, Felix and Archie both outstanding and Jabe bowled well as well.

"We made it hard work, we dropped the bloke who got 109 twice under 10!

"It could have been much more convincing win but still a great win and one we can be very proud of, little old Findon beating the “might” of Haywards Heath, a former premier league side, is a fantastic effort.

Palmers v Southwick - Division 7 Central

Southwick made the short journey to Hove Rec. to do battle with Palmers in the Old Shoreham Road derby.

High-flying Palmers won the toss, put the Wickers into bat and were delighted to see Kallum Howell , Dean Ghasemi and Tom Bell despatched in 13 overs leaving the away side struggling on 43-3.

Skipper Harry Dorgan steadied the ship with a rapid 22 including five fours before falling to a catch, and his successor Adam Walter matched Dorgan’s score.

It was left to keeper Craig Dawson to garner 67, with 12 fours, to enable Southwick to post a respectable 182-9 from their allotted 40 overs. The best bowling figures for the hosts were Alfie Brands with 2-11 and Jools Barrs, 2-20.

In reply the Palmers openers soon hit their stride, amassing 92 before Jeremy Blick was lbw to Dorgan for 51.

Tom Bangers smashed 73 before being caught and bowled by Paul Grennan and Hugh Finzel eased his way to 30 not out as Palmers cruised to victory in 29 overs. Top bowlers for Southwick were Dorgan with 2-29 and the venerable Grennan with 1-22.

Southwick skipper Dorg an commented: “We failed to take our opportunity to score big runs on a very good batting track and were always 50 runs short of par.”

Chippingdale v Steyning - Division 3 West

Steyning won by 38 runs at Chippingdale.

Steyning's 185-8 was built around 52 from Hywel Jones supported by Daniel Bone (38). Oliver Avinou took 2-21 for Chipps.

In reply, no one could manage more than Oliver Rozario's 25 and Chipps fell 38 runs short on 147 all out. Jones completed a fine all-round display with 3-21.

The result leaves Steyning second behind leaders Worthing and Chipps eighth.

Pagham v Broadwater - Division 3 West

Pagham opted to bat first – and put on 68 for the first wicket.

Broadwater got themselves back into it, having Pagham 122-4 after 28 overs but a couple of partnerships and 138 not out from Ryan Barrett saw Pagham set a Broadwater a daunting 315 to win.

Benn Challen and James Horn took two wickets each.

Broadwater’s reply got off to the worst possible start and they were 4-2. Benn and Gareth Challen repaired the damage and took the score to 75 before Benn Challen was out for 36.

Contributions from Paul O’Sullivan, 16, and Graham Blann, 29, got Broadwater to 218-9 with Gareth Challen securing a well-deserved 100 not out in the last over.

Southwick 2nd v St. James’ Montefiore 4th

Southwick seconds recorded a rare home victory.

Electing to bat the Wickers hit their highest total in recent memory reaching the dizzy heights of 217-6, opener Dan Reilly scoring a masterful 79 assisted by Ali Jenkins 38, 26 from young Harry Cracknell and 24 from the flashing blade of Bernie Hughes.

Only opener Toby Kelly troubled the Wickers bowlers with 73 not out and there were 20s for Luke Duddy and Maria Veness as Montefiore limped to 174-6 having been hemmed in by tight bowling from Paul Hudson with 2-21, Roshan Walsh 1-45, Ali Jenkins 1-26 and Harry Cracknell 1-28.