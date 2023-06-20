There were Premier League losses for Cuckfield, Horsham and Roffey but wins for Middleton and Bognor. Worthing and Haywards Heath played out a thrilling draw – while Southwick’s match ended in a tie. News from all those plus Aldwick, West Wittering, Southwick Sheilas and others follow here. And there’s even an Osmonds song lyric in here for good measure...

East Grinstead 1st XI vs Cuckfield 1st XI – Sussex Premier

Cuckfield travelled to East Grinstead on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash with both sides looking to cement themselves at the summit of the Sussex Premier League. Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bat on a dry pitch, as Grinstead’s opening bowlers made life difficult for the visitors.

Andy Barr in particular was impressive, bowling Cambridge (0) in his first over, before Thornhill (16) and Marshall set about rebuilding. Upon reaching 34, Marshall was undone by a seaming delivery from Barr, and was quickly followed by Thornhill and Ollie Graham (2) to leave the visitors 53-4.

Worthing celebrate a breakthrough v Haywards Heath | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Oscar Jago-Lewis played an enterprising innings, liberally using the sweep shot as Grinstead’s spinners made life difficult. He was ably supported by Aidan Drew (20) and Dan Turner (20), however regular wickets meant Cuckfield were destined for a low score. With Jago-Lewis out on 58, the visitors limped to 175 with Barr (4-38) and Tom Hinley (4-67) were the pick of the bowlers.

Grinstead were the happier of the two sides at the break and quickly set about tackling the Cuckfield score. Opener Harry Finch started proceedings with a slog-swept six off Goss (2-61), and while Cuckfield picked up three quick wickets through Goss and Josh Hayward (1-31), to leave Grinstead 47-3, the visitors were never in the game.

The experienced Finch and Will Adkin brought the hosts home - Finch finished on 111, and Adkin on 50 as East Grinstead won by 7 wickets.

Haywards Heath add to the scoreboard at Worthing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Preston Nomads 257-9 (57 overs); Horsham 157 all out (46.1 overs)

Preston Nomads won by 100 runs

by Martin Read

This was a game that Horsham will wish to forget. After having fellow title chasers Preston Nomads on the ropes, the visitors fought back strongly, setting a demanding rather than killer target, but for once Horsham’s impressive batting line up fell well short to be beaten by 100 run.

Electing to bat, Nomads created a good platform, but from 54-1 Horsham kept whittling away, with 2 wickets for overseas player Ben Lister and subsequently 5 for Bertie Foreman, but after a 30 minute break for lightning, thunder and rain, the game changed dramatically, with Captain Nav Patel (75 not out) and Dan Birrell (50) taking the bull by the horns, hitting 8 sixes between them to finish their allocation on 257-9.

Responding, Horsham lost Tom Johnson without a run on the board, , but with 49 from Joe Willis and 33 from Charlie Tear the chase was well in hand – until Adam O’Brien added 3 wickets to Josh Clarkson’s earlier 2, before a pair of run outs reduced Horsham to 129-7. Then, from 145-9 Sam Martin-Jenkins and Ben Williams blocked out 11 overs, but were unable to deny Nomads victory, Williams telling the County Times: “We let things slip after the weather break, but fair play to Nomads, they stuck in and showed us that no innings is ever done until the last wicket is taken.

"On Horsham’s excellent strip 258 to win was definitely gettable, and we needed someone to bat through, but it didn’t happen. In another tough game we go to East Grinstead on Saturday, it’s a good competitive league, with a close fight at the top of the table, but while we respect the opposition we back ourselves.”

With 7 games gone, Horsham slip to fourth with 150 points on level pegging with third-placed Nomads. Cuckfield are top with 167, one ahead of East Grinstead, who crushed them last week.

Roffey 226 all out (52.3 overs); Three Bridges 229-5 (51.2 overs)

Three Bridges won by 5 wickets

by Martin Read

Roffey’s quest for an elusive first Premiership win of the season goes on. They got off to an encouraging start with the bat, only to be all out for 226, which their Three Bridges hosts overhauled for the loss of 5 wickets.

Aware of Roffey’s current woes, Bridges inserted the visitors, who reached a promising 88-1 and then 170-4, until wickets fell in clusters, with George Cave taking 4-24. Nick Greenwood was again in the runs with 50, and there were thirties from Usman Khan and Jonny Phelps, and twenties from wicketkeeper Sajeer Nizam and George Fleming, but nobody was able to go to bat through for a really telling score.

Then, on his seasonal debut for Roffey 1s, Leigh Harrison took an early wicket, but an unbeaten 50 from Bridges skipper Joe Walker, plus 47 from opener James Russell and 49 from Milo Price carried Bridges home, despite 2 wickets apiece from Harrison and Harnoop Kalsi.

Acting Captain Theo Rivers told the County Times: “We were happy to bat first and all five of our top batsmen got starts, but then found ways of getting out – we needed someone to cash in, getting 80 or more, 226 wasn’t enough. The wicket wasn’t doing anything, but had we got 260 or so then Bridges would’ve had to bat differently, but as it was we couldn’t really create enough pressure.

"We just need to keep going. We’ve got a must win home game against Eastbourne on Saturday and skipper Matt Davies should be fit again for that.”

Eastbourne occupy the penultimate berth, seven points above Roffey.

Mayfield v Middleton

Sussex Premier

Middleton travelled to Mayfield and got back to winning ways.

They won the toss and elected to bowl on a green, bouncy wicket.

Opening batsman Ben Fitchet played aggressively for Mayfield, but Middleton were able to keep the scoring under control.

The first wicket fell with the score on 41, with a clever slower ball from overseas Fraser Sheat leading to a catch in the deep by Murray Carter.

At 68-2 from 20 overs Middleton would have felt on top. After drinks the Mayfield batters were able to score quick boundaries and took the score to 108 before an impressive caught and bowled from Ajit Sambhi.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and even though the top five batters all got into the 20s no-one was able to go on.

Sambhi (3-54) bowled well along with Fraser Sheat who cleaned up the tail taking 5-38, Mayfield finishing on 180 all out.

In reply Middleton had 66 overs at their disposal to chase down the total, but a quick start from Harry Hovey (35) meant the scoreboard got moving early and Hovey and Sean Heather took the score to 61 before Hovey fell lbw.

Mason Robinson continued to score quickly and not let the bowlers settle, while Heather pottered away at the other end. Robinson was dismissed for 39 with the score on 128.

With Josh Wood scoring a quickfire 28 and Heather batting through the innings for 61 not out, Middleton ran out winners by seven wickets for a 30-point haul.

Eastbourne v Bognor

Sussex Premier

Bognor staged a scarcely believable fightback to beat Eastbourne by five runs at The Saffrons.

Having been put in, Bognor's Ryan Maskell (43) and Lachie Walsh started aggressively before both fell to boundary catches.

Taylor Jaycocks (36) and Joe Ashmore led a recovery and Mike Harris (30) continued to support Ashmore as Bognor took a commanding position.

However, with Jacob Smith (5-93) bowling unchanged for 22 overs, Eastbourne squeezed the run rate. Ashmore departed for a sparkling 84, backing up his 93 against Three Bridges last week, and a late flurry of wickets left Bognor on 273-8 when Maskell declared.

Not content with his marathon spell, Smith opened for Eastbourne, and his 43 steadied the ship after two early wickets to Jaycocks.

On a pitch offering little assistance to anyone, Smith and Scott Lenham increased the run rate, before the former was caught behind off Harris.

Eastbourne needed some impetus and Jordan Turner obliged with a counter-attacking 41, followed by Matthew Pope’s excellent 43.

With Lenham ticking past 50 and Bognor struggling to stem the runs, the game's was Eastbourne's for the taking with eight overs to go, needing 30 and with six wickets in hand.

However, Walsh dived to take a good catch off Pope, and when Jaycocks (4-69) and Ashmore (4-84) struck three times, suddenly Bognor were favourites.

Lenham (106) brought up a brilliant hundred, but was superbly run out by a Ben Woolnough direct hit, leaving the last pair to take them home. But Ashmore took the last wicket to spark jubilant scenes and secure 30 points.

Worthing v Haywards Heath – Division 2

as seen by HHCC

Haywards Heath played out a thrilling draw away to leaders Worthing in a Sussex League Division 2 tussle that could have gone either way until the end.

Heath travelled to Worthing on another warm, sunny day. Upon winning the toss skipper Callum Smith elected to bat and Heath got off to a solid start before losing Guy Moore for 12 to the bowling of Giorgio Rigali.

Rigali struck again, finding lift off a length removing Heath overseas Rory Livingstone to leave Heath at 45-2.

From here Jethro Menzies and Ben Matthew batted well, taking the score to 90 before Menzies, after just passing 50, was undone by Martyn Swift.

Matthew, going along nicely and skipper Smith, put on a 100 partnership, putting Heath in control before Matthew was removed for 80, bowled by Worthing skipper Harry Dunn.

From here Heath lost regular wickets with Smith run out for 49 and Dunn picking up a five-wicket haul.

Heath closed their innings on 245-9 and the game was pretty even at the halfway stage.

Worthing set about their chase with positive intentions but Heath got the big wicket of Dominic Clapp early through Livingstone.

From there, Nick Ballamy along with Worthing overseas Dean Solway, built a solid partnership and scored quickly before Ballamy fell for a quickfire 61 again to Livingstone.

Worthing were going along nicely and the chase was certainly on.

Heath’s skipper removed Daryl Rebbetts for 31 and, with the help of Livingstone, Heath squeezed and asked questions of Worthing.

All results were still possible heading towards the final overs.

Worthing attacked and were looking for the win, but Livingstone removed his opposite number Solway and Heath now sensed victory.

Worthing needed 25 off final three overs but Smith struck again and the final couple of overs saw Worthing bat it out to finish 242-8.

It was a great game played in good spirits.

This week Heath host Brighton & Hove.

Worthing v Haywards Heath – Division 2

as seen by Worthing CC

Worthing CC are 17 points clear at the top of Division 2 after a nail-biting draw with Haywards Heath at the Manor.

Worthing lost the toss and were asked to field and Giorgio Rigali picked up two early wickets, and Martyn Swift trapped Heath opener Jethro Menzies lbw just after he reached 50.

Heath put on 110 for the fourth wicket to get to 193-4. But it was the arrival of Harry Dunn in the attack that changed the game. He broke the ton-plus partnership then took four more to clean up the tail.

His 5-55 was invaluable and left Worthing with 47 overs to reach 246.

Having lost opener Dom Clapp early on, Nick Ballamy was joined by Australian overseas Dean Solway and the pair began to set foundations.

Ballamy was scoring at more than a run-a-ball, while Solway ably supported him. After Ballamy was bowled for 61, Solway put on another two 50 partnerships with Darryl Rebbetts and Martyn Swift with each making 30, before the Australian fell for 64 with the side needing 45 to win off the final eight overs.

Swift was pulling his side towards victory before he was bowled by Callum Smith. Heath opener Rory Livingstone had Harry Merritt Blann caught, his fifth of the innings.

Needing 17 off two overs, it came down to the final two balls with a pair of boundaries needed. A dot on the penultimate ball meant Worthing ended up just four short, coming away with a draw and 13 points. It was a valiant effort and brilliant performance from both sides.

Cuckfield 2nd v Bexhill

Division 3 East

Cuckfield lost the toss and Bexhill’s disciplined openers, helped by average bowling from Cuckfield, put on 180 for the first wicket, with overseas Harry Short scoring an excellent 115 off 102 balls aided by Paul Crittenden (66).

After Crittenden fell to Matt Slinger (1-64), Cuckfield picked up wickets at regular intervals through Harry Streak (2-57) and Charlie Douglas-Hughes (3-52).

But Bexhill skipper, Shawn Johnson (40), helped Bexhill set a mammoth total of 319 off their 45 overs.

In reply, Josh Downey edged Byron Smith (2-33) to keeper Cameron Burgon in the first over. Skipper George Galbraith-Gibbons (26) and Sammy Hart (20) rebuilt until Galbraith-Gibbons fell to a spectacular caught and bowled by the overseas Short (3-39).

Harry Streak and Charlie Douglas-Hughes (17) rebuilt and Streak, on debut, scoring 92 of off just 82 balls, But John Haffenden (3-68) picked up regular wickets to keep the Cuckfield chase in check and they were bowled out for 274.

Aldwick v Himani

Div 6 West

Aldwick lost the toss and tight bowling by Ian Horner (1-21) and Ben Bambridge (1-17) kept Himani to 40 in 16 overs.

Parvel Vahora (22) top scored as Himani were bowled out for 125, Tim Robinson taking 3-24, Luke Barkes 2-19.

Luke Barkes (27), Louis Paul (28*) and Aiden Miles 21* saw Aldwick home by four wickets.

Southwick v Copthorne

Division 8 Central

On a tense afternoon at Buckingham Park, Southwick and Copthorne played out a tie after the ball had dominated the bat for 80 overs.

Having won the toss and elected to field, Harry Dorgan’s bowlers gave little away as Copthorne crawled along at barely one an over until the pressure told and Gary Mussen bagged the first of his four wickets for 17.

Copthorne batters were dismissed on a regular basis until a partnership between Werner Dercksen (49) and Bradley Haupt (13) led them to respectability.

In a fine spell skipper Dorgan took 4-31 and there were some excellent catches taken. The returning Paul Grennan took 0-4 in nine overs.

The Wickers were confident of securing a comfortable win chasing 135 and opened with big hitters Harry Sutton and Dean Ghasemi but tight bowling forced a slow rate and wickets fell at regular intervals.

When Ghasemi was out for 50 following a useful alliance with Fin Walter (18) Wickers were 90-4.

Old head Grennan came in, bristling with intent. Assisted by young gun Isaac Olympios, every run was squeezed out as Southwick closed in on an unlikely victory. But Olympios was undone by one that kept low.

Superb spells from Harsh Hemrajani with 4-28 and Stewart Cook 1-16 had stifled the batting but experienced Paul Hudson was last man in and he Grennan inched their way forward.

They needed eight off the final over – and it went dot,dot,1, 2, 2, wide and 1 for the tie.

Dorgan said: “It was a really solid bowling performance but we underperformed with the bat. There was a great knock from Dean and smart cricket from the two Pauls gave us a chance of the win off the last ball and it was great to get the tie.

"Ultimately, with the strength of our team, we should be winning these games comfortably.”

Worthing 2nd XI came away with a massive victory, defeating Barns Green to go up to second in Division 5 West.

Having been set 217 by the hosts, AJ Wood led the chase with 86 runs off 90 balls to take his side within touching reach of victory.

A few quick wickets changed the game; however Josh Hyde came in at No9 and scored 28 to all but seal the win. Fin Wood finished the game with a brilliant four and brought home the victory with two overs to spare.

Worthing thirds stayed top of their league with a giant 238-run win at Priory Park against Chichester.

Batting first, Tom Simpson and Adam Bardouleau put on 190 for the second wicket with the latter going on to score 141 not out. A clinical bowling and fielding display saw the hosts dismissed for just 82.

Iain Watkins’ side are seven unbeaten in the league.

Southwick twos secured a second successive league victory, beating Littlehampton 4th XI at Amberley. Archie Wareham and Farhad Barakzai were the bowling heroes and Barakzai, Mark Broxup and Paul Westgate batted them to the win.

West Wittering 2nd v West Chilts 3rd

Division 8 West

West Wittering won the toss and asked West Chilts to bat first, and Kaelan Baker had Waleed Iqbal out for three.

Chilts skipper Ross Lucas was caught by Steve Day off Jack Harte for 18. Then Carl Tupper took three wickets – those of Toby Witham, Fred MacDonald and Asmus Minchell.

West Wittering skipper Kev Allsobrook tore through the middle order as Paul Hutchinson (9), Angus Alcott (6) and Steve Hodgson (0) were out to leave the visitors 97-8. Matt Farnes was stumped by Iain Lendrum off Rohit Chauhan for 68.

Openers Day and Tupper started carefully but Tupper was bowled for 18 and James Sandford went quickly.

Day fell to a lovely C&B by Witham. Rohit Chauman looked impressive and after Steve Gair fell for seven and young Kia Lendrum on his debut for the seconds looked solid.

The pair added 30 before Lendrum was was out and Matt Farnes ripped out the middle order and the home side were 115-9.

Jack Harte and Kaelan Baker chipped away and 13 were needed to win off the final over. Harte hit six and and after a no ball, two dots and a four, one was needed off the final ball. Baker missed the ball and Lucas ran out Harte for 35, meaning it was a tie.

SOUTHWICK SHEILAS

The Sheilas visited Chippingdale but on a lovely evening at the Rotary Ground, they couldn’t catch the 312 set by the hosts.

Fielding first, Southwick showed some improvement with their bowling. There were a few dropped catches in an otherwise excellent fielding effort.

Captain Victoria Barrett had to retire hurt at the change of innings, handing captaining duties to co-captain Penny Greenwood-Pearsons and replaced by Nat Gendre.

Louise Johnston played an excellent shot for her first boundary in her first game, followed by another as Pip Weitz also scored her first.

But Chipps were the worthy and gracious victors.

At home v Preston Nomads, the visitors scored 328-2 and the Wickers could only reach 242-7 in reply.

Petworth Park v Aldwick 2nd

Div 12 West (SW)

Aldwick – through Matt Tozer (63) and Mark Lester (31) - reached 186-9, J Lintott taking 3-77. D Harbett (64) and J Rountree (43*) saw Petworth home by six wickets.

Cuckfield 3rd XI vs Ansty 2nd XI

On a very humid and hot day Ansty 2nd XI travelled half a mile down the road to play Cuckfield 3rd XI on the North pitch. Having won the toss, Cuckfield captain Dave Downey and fellow opener Julian Ward (35) set about the opening bowlers scoring 78 before Ward fell to Megan Janman (1-17).

Janman then pinned Cuckfield down with Iain Pringle scoring an uncharacteristic 8 off 35 balls. Dave Downey continued to show his class but fell just short of his century on 91 to Theo Tippler (2-17). Piers Harrison (22) and Ellis Buckeridge (23) then took Cuckfield to what looked like a par score of 232 for 7 with Oliver Kent (3-67) and Tippler being the pick of the bowlers.

Ansty looked to Megan Janman (5) and Robert Scott (25) to make a start but the inspired decision to open the bowling with leg spinner Will Ward (4-35) came good as he claimed the wicket of Janman before going on to take all of Ansty’s top 4 wickets. With Robert Scott building partnerships around him it needed to take something special to make a break through.

This was supplied by a spectacular catch from Sam Shepard for Will Ward’s final wicket. Ansty then built several partnerships around David Croydon (33) and Harry Peberdy (31) but with Ansty still up with the run rate Matthew Power (2-46) and Ben Mitchell (3-23) tempted Ansty into mistakes.

With Cuckfield resident Olly Manns providing a spirited 27 at the tail if was perhaps fitting that Ben Mitchell and Matthew Power should combine for the last wicket leaving Ansty all out for 179 giving Cuckfield the win by 53 runs.

Rottingdean 3rd XI vs Cuckfield 4th XI

Cuckfield travelled to the Coast on Saturday and narrowly lost by 2 runs, in the 80th and final over of a tight match.

The game ebbed and flowed from the outset with John Hobbs (65) and Jonathan Golding (68) helping the home team to amass 194. Barry South (2-11) picked up two wickets in as many balls whilst Sam Dring (0-46) and Adam Jull (0-31) toiled hard without any such reward.

With the batters well set and on the brink of a 3rd wicket century stand, Purush Ganesan (1-45) teased a wicket out before Rev Taites (2-16) and Hugh Griffin (2-2) traded wickets and catches to close out the innings. Crane (27) weighed in with some useful runs.

The target of 195 looked challenging but achievable on a somewhat unpredictable, municipal wicket and played in front of a myriad of local revelry. In reply, the returning Rob Willsdon (50) and Simon Hobden (40) started positively, amassing an 80-run opening partnership before both succumbed; firstly to the juvenile spin of Stan Carter (3-33) and then to the steely craft of Richard Barnes (2-40).

Cuckfield stuttered before Sam Dring (31) and Mathew Kuriakose (23) steadied the ship and began drawing the visitors back on track to target with some lusty blows and excellent running between the wickets. Needing 60 to win from the final 10 overs and with the home team persisting with an audible backdrop of relentless and supposedly witty badinage, genuine all-rounder Barry South (16 not out) and Skipper Glenn Smith (15) rose above it all to take Cuckfield to the brink.

Needing a run-a-ball from the final over, the 9th wicket pairing of South and Meader (1 not out) couldn’t quite find the gaps in the field as Hobbs (1-13) completed a tight spell to close out the match.