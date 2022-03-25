Ex-Sussex and England star boosts Horsham Cricket Club 250th celebrations

And, the programme begins with a rare opportunity to spend an evening at the club with one of the game’s great characters – Ian Gould.

After being on Arsenal’s books - giving popular, jovial Ian the nickname Gunner – he began his county cricket playing career for Middlesex, and in our winter, Auckland, then switching to Sussex, captaining the county when they won the 1986 NatWest Trophy.

On the international stage wicketkeeper Gould toured the West Indies with England Young Cricketers, subsequently featuring in 18 one-dayers for the senior side, including in the World Cup.

Ian Gould has many tales to tell from his umpiring days as well as his wicketkeeper-batsman days

After his Sussex days, he played for Devon, until a coaching career took him back to Lord’s, before he joined the first-class umpire’s panel for the 2002 season, three years later graduating to the elite international set-up, in which he continued for 13 years, proving to be one of the world’s very best umpires.

In all formats, left-hand bat Gould scored over 13,000 runs in over 600 appearances at county and England level, going on to umpire on well over 800 occasions, including stints as TV umpire, taking him around the globe, officiating in high profile competitive encounters, over 300 at the top echelon.

Not content with all that, Gould has also had a stint as a non-league football manager.

Event organiser Paul Baker, a former Horsham wicketkeeper before becoming a senior league umpire told the County Times: “The Evening With Ian Gould at Horsham Cricket Club is on Tuesday, April 22 at 7.30.

“Ian has had a very full cricket experience, he’s an entertaining fellow with many stories to tell, and there will be a question and answer session. He is a colourful character with plenty to say and doesn’t hold back, his is not to be missed!”

Gould’s autobiography Gunner: My Life in Cricket charts his journey, placing him centre-stage, winning the respect of top performers in many pressurised situations – including Australia’s infamous ‘sandpaper Test match’- and recording his battles with depression.