'It has been a huge honour to captain Sussex, the club I love so much' - Luke Wright steps down as Sussex Sharks T20 captain

Luke Wright in action for Sussex Sharks in 2021

After seven seasons leading the Sharks, the 37-year-old has approached the club requesting to step down as captain to allow him to concentrate on his individual performances.

The club are naturally disappointed by Wright’s request but respect his decision after 104 T20 games in charge.

Wright, who first joined Sussex in 2004, is the leading domestic T20 run scorer in England and will continue to ply his trade for the Sharks in 2022 and 2023.

After making the difficult decision Luke Wright said, “It has been a huge honour to captain Sussex, the club I love so much, however, I feel it is the right time to step down. I will continue to give my all to help Sussex as I have over so many years.”

Rob Andrew CEO said, “We respect Luke’s decision to step down as captain and we will work with him to move forward and focus on the future with his successor at the helm.

“Luke has been a fantastic captain, leading the team to the knockout stages of the T20 Blast in five of his seven seasons as captain, including two finals day appearance in 2018 and 2021. The experience and knowledge he will be able to share with his successor will be invaluable.

“We look forward to watching Luke continue to entertain sold out crowds at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove over the next couple of seasons, whilst further cementing his place as the leading domestic T20 run scorer in England.”

The club will announce Luke’s successor ahead of this seasons T20 Vitality Blast.