The new deal will see the 22-year-old left-arm bowler extend his stay with the club until at least 2026.

Hunt, who came through the Surrey academy system, signed for Sussex in 2021 and made his debut that summer, taking 3-47 as Sussex drew with Lancashire.

Since his debut, Hunt has gone on to feature in 19 first-class fixtures for Sussex, taking 45 wickets at an economy of 3.72.

In 2023 his season was impacted by injury, but he returned to the side at the back end of the season taking 14 wickets in 5 first-class games, helping Sussex to finish just outside of the promotion spots in Division 2.

Hunt said: “I am really pleased to have signed an extension with Sussex. I feel at home here.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Paul and the staff last year. It’s very exciting to be a part of such a talented group and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish in 2024.”

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “I’m delighted Sean has extended his contract with us. He was one of our real breakthroughs last summer. Sean grew in confidence and started to show the quality that he has.

"He is a fantastic team man, really popular with everyone at the club, and a player we all want to succeed.