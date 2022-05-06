Hailsham skittle Hastings - Eastbourne ready for busy weekend

Hailsham v Hastings

Hailsham hosted Hastings in their first Sussex Cricket League fixture of the season. Hailsham were in high spirits after a successful pre-season, and were inserted into bat on a pitch that looked a belter for an April game.

The usual pairing of Wilkinson and McDonald strode out to the middle, which was soon followed by the former striding back again, having been trapped LBW by the first delivery of the game. McDonald and Peacock then looked to consolidate after Hailsham’s early wobble, with the mixture of batting styles proving tricky for the Hastings opening bowlers to defeat.

But defeat they did, and Peacock was removed for 13, with the score 51-2. Debutant Rippengal joined McDonald at the crease, and showed exactly why he has been brought in, by showing a fine combination of a solid technique and expansive stroke play. However, it was expansive stroke play that saw the demise of McDonald, holing out to Deep Backward Square for 46.

Dunning (23), Hicks (3) and Rippengal (33) all fell quickly, leaving Hailsham 142-6. Some quick runs from skipper Anthony (18) and Tom McDonald (20*) propelled Hailsham onwards, but were eventually bowled out for 205 after only 40 overs.

The mood at the interval was positive, despite Hailsham believing they were 40 runs short of a par score, and knew that a miracle opening spell of bowling was needed to open the game up. And that’s exactly what Anthony and Bellett provided. Both bowled with hostility and discipline, with the pair removing each of the top 3 Hastings batsmen without troubling the scorers.

Hastings were reeling on 2-3, and change bowlers Tom McDonald and Shankar Bala did not provide any respite. Both took a wicket early in their spell to leave Hastings in deep trouble at 29-6. Finch (37) and Pooley (41) combined expertly to give Hastings a glimmer of hope, but this was erased when Dunning removed both, and smartly swept up the rest of the Hastings innings with figures of 4-22.

Hastings were bowled out for 129, giving Hailsham the win by 76, and more importantly securing the first 30 point haul of the season.

The IQ Builders Merchant Man of the Match this week was split between Andrew Anthony and Simon Dunning for their extraordinary spells of bowling at either end of the innings.

Hailsham Roses intra-club match

Sunday saw the first Roses vs Roses match of the year. Well done to all 22 ladies for putting on a great display. Very proud to have five new players making their debuts for the club. Roots Gardening Player of the Match goes to Molly Crosbie for 2/12 & 15 runs.

Eastbourne CC begin a new Sussex Premier League season tomorrow with the toughest assignment going – a visit to the champions.

Jacob Smith will take his side to Preston Nomads hoping to upset the 2021 league winners and set up an exciting campaign.

Eastbourne are in action again on Sunday, hosting Hailsham in a T20 Cup first-round clash.

Smith’s men had an up-and-down league season last time out, not helped by Sussex CCC calling up a number of their young stars.

They play their first home league game at The Saffrons next Saturday (May 14) when East Grinstead visit.

* Pevensey CC had double cause to celebrate as two players scored their debut hundreds on the same day on Saturday.

Caleb Laloo (103 not out) got the first in a comfortable win for the ones over visitors Crowhurst Park twos and Ian Swingler (102 not out) followed suit for Pev threes in an agonising defeat to Uckfield twos.

Batting first, Pevensey ones racked up 254 as everyone batted round a fantastic knock from Laloo. A partnership off 40 with Fred Wallis started the game perfectly, followed by cameos from Daniel Baptist, Olly Moore and James Wallis as Caleb brought up his ton from just 94 deliveries.

In reply Crowhurst faced Baptiste and Josh Dowsett, who both bowled with pace and fire, making the batsmen prod and fend on a blameless track. Both took an early wicket, and were backed up by the change bowlers.

Graeme Corbishley and Fred Wallis both took three and the bowlers were backed up by some excellent ground fielding. Twelve-year-old first team debutant Jonah Corbishley wrapped the innings up with his first wicket, as Pev won by 120 runs.

At Uckfield, Pev three bowled first and Cottington and Barraclough both picked up good wickets . Ted Filby, Dan Beck, Owen Chapman and Charlie Trunkfield helped reduce Uckfield to 76-5 before Gabriel McWilliams and James Harvey and the lower order took them to 214-8, despite great catching from Skipper Trunkfield.