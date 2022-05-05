Sussex Cricket League gets major financial boost on eve of 2022 season

The extension of the deal underlines 1st Central’s support for Sussex Cricket and its commitment to supporting the game in the county at all levels.

The 2022 season will see 359 teams from 144 clubs competing across 36 divisions, with the first fixtures having taken place last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season’s 1st Central Sussex Cricket Premier League champions, Preston Nomads, will be looking to successfully begin their title defence against Eastbourne CC this Saturday.

Pagham and Horsham - here in T20 Cup action - are two of the many sides in the Sussex Cricket League who will benefit from 1st Central's extended sponsorship deal / Picture: Martin Denyer

Sussex Cricket Community Cricket Director Gary Wallis-Tayler said: “We are delighted that 1st Central, an important partner to Sussex Cricket, have continued their support of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League for a further two years.

“The league continues to grow at pace, with more teams entering and more people wanting to play the game.

“We are extremely grateful for 1st Central’s continued support, and we look forward to working closely with them over the next period.”

Gary Stanley, chair of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League, added: “It’s great to have 1st Central on board with the league for a further two seasons as we continue to grow, maintaining the support they have given us since the league’s inauguration."

The season will also include a T20 tournament, with Finals Day being held at the 1st Central County Ground on Sunday, September 4 under the floodlights.

Former Glamorgan CC legend and England international Robert Croft will be guest speaker at the traditional end of season dinner on Friday, October 21 at Hove, a fine way to bring the curtain down on the season.

Jo McGowan, Chief People Officer at 1st Central, said: “As the community partner of the Sussex Cricket Foundation and official Sussex Cricket Foundation roadshow partner, we’re delighted to support the 1st Central Sussex Cricket Premier League once again. Sussex Cricket Foundation has given thousands of participants the opportunity to improve their health and wellbeing over a challenging couple of years.