Haines looks to build on big ton as England Lions take on India A

Tom Haines is set for another chance to impress the England selectors – after taking his first opportunity in style with a knock of 174 against India A.

The Sussex opening batsman is in the England Lions squad who are playing two four-day games against the touring team.

Last weekend Haines scored 171 off 279 balls in the first match at Canterbury, striking 19 hours in his eight-hour stay at the crease.

The match was drawn with India reaching 241-2 in their second innings after their first innings of 557 had been overtaken by England’s 587.

Tom Haines has had a fine start to the season with Sussex and England Lions (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Now Haines will hope for more of the same in the second game, running from today (June 6) until Monday at Northampton.

His Sussex team-mate Henry Crocombe was in the squad at Canterbury but was not selected but he has been released from the squad for this one and is in the Sussex Sharks squad to face Somerset in the T20 Blast this evening (June 6) at Hove.

Josh Tongue and George Hill have been called up the England Lions squad ahead of this game.

Tongue has been drafted in after he was a part of England Men’s win over Zimbabwe Men in the first Rothesay Test, while Yorkshire all-rounder Hill returns to the squad after missing the opening match. Chris Woakes and Jordan Cox have both joined up with the squad in Northampton as planned.

Rehan Ahmed has left to join England Men for their Vitality IT20 series against West Indies, while Sonny Baker (ankle) and Josh Hull (bruised heel) are sidelined by injury. Zaman Akhter and Dan Mousley, like Crocombe, return to their counties.

The match, which begins on Friday, will be exclusively streamed on ecb.co.uk and on the England Cricket app and signed in users can watch the action for free. England Lions played out a high-scoring draw in the opener at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence.

England Lions squad: James Rew (Somerset – captain); Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire); Jordan Cox (Essex); Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire); Emilio Gay (Durham); Tom Haines (Sussex); George Hill (Yorkshire); Max Holden (Middlesex); Ben McKinney (Durham); Eddie Jack (Hampshire); Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire); Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire); Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).