Hastings Priory CC head into a clash with one of their big promotion rivals tomorrow buoyed by a third straight win last weekend.

Saturday’s visit to West Chiltington is a game between two of the favourites to win promotion from Division 2 of the Sussex League this year – but Harry Scowen’s side head west in good form.

It’s a third v second clash with Chilt and Hastings nestled behind leaders Eastbourne, who are the only side with a 100 per cent record after four rounds of league games.

For Hastings, it begins a big month – for June also brings home tussles with Worthing, relegated with them from the Premier Division last September, and Eastbourne.

Hastings Priory CC line up before their win over Mayfield | Staff picture

Last Saturday, Mayfield were the visitors to Horntye and Scowen’s team ran out 55-run winners. See pictues from the win here.

Having been asked to bat, Ryan Hoadley top-scored with 91 as Priory totalled 245-5.

Mayfield’s reply brought wickets for four different bowlers as batsmen fell regularly to see them all out for 190.

Delighted Scowen said: “It was another good performance from us.

Skipper Harry Scowen

"Losing the toss (yet again!) and being asked to bat was not a problem for us and gave us a good chance to put some scoreboard pressure on Mayfield.

“Ryan Hoadley took his opportunity at the top of the order and was well supported by Iden McCleave and Shawn Johnson.

"Our score of 245 certainly felt above par on a slow wicket and gave our bowlers plenty to bowl at.

"Fred Hulbert bowled well with the new ball but the bulk of the damage was done by Jed O’Brien – taking a brilliant four wickets.

"All bowlers chipped in and while Mayfield were able to build some partnerships we took wickets at crucial times meaning we were always in control.

"It was a very good all-round performance and gives is plenty of momentum to take into the long awayday at West Chilts this weekend.”

Meanwhile in Division 3 East, Little Common Ramblers are joint top – read their report inside the paper – while Crowhurst Park sit sixth after a 10-run loss at Rottingdean.

Joe Lovell’s 48 gave them a chance as they chased 199 to win but the hosts kept their nerve.