Haywards Heath cricketers look for quick return to Sussex Premier

They were relegated to division two at the end of an inconsistent summer but don’t want to hang around for long in the second tier.

And they’re hoping the recruitment of strike bowler Jemuel Cabey from Montserrat will help fire them to glory.

They opened their competitive summer with T20 cup victories over Crawley Eagles and Lindfield last Saturday and go to Mayfield for their division two opener this Saturday.

Cabey, James Caddick and Ollie Bailey each took two wickets as Eagles were bowled out for 64 before Heath won by two wickets. Then they beat Lindfield by 103 runs, Jonny Phelps scoring a brisk 69 and Sam Parsons taking 3-18.

Skipper Callum Smith said: “We are certainly looking to bounce back to the Premier League.

“We gave a good account of ourselves at times last year.

“We were a little unlucky weather wise but hope to come back stronger.

“I think we know at times we were not good enough last year but we have some quality players who I think will shine this year.

“We are excited to welcome Jemuel to our ranks – he replaces Shelton from last year. Jemuel is an opening bowler from the island of Montserrat.He is an exciting talent and we are delighted to have him.

“We wanted a strike bowler this year and I think he will go well.

“We have lost Jonny Young and Max Barson to Ansty. Jonny, an Ansty lad, has family there and Max is looking to take on a new challenge with Ansty doing some coaching. Henry Sims is back at St James CC and is replaced by Michael Platt as a new keeper from St Andrews.

“Other than that we have very much a similar side.

“I am looking forward to bringing through some younger lads this year.”

Pre-season has gone well for Heath. Smith said: “We have had two good wins pre season over Horsham and Mayfield and are looking to hit the ground running in the coming weeks and get off to a good start.