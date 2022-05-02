Haywards Heath enjoy T20 double to start cricket season in style

They took on Crawley Eagles at Clair Park in conditions similar to mid-summer with the wicket and outfield in superb condition. Eagles won the toss and decided to bat and simply didn’t get to grips with the Heath bowling attack and were all out for 64.

The wickets were shared around with impressive figures on debut from West Indian overseas Jemuel Cabey of 2 for 14 and James Caddick with 2 for 7. Fans' favourite Ollie Bailey chipped in with 2 for 6. Heath knocked the runs off with two down with Cabey going well with the bat for 32.

Haywards Heath CC's 2022 line-up

The winners then took on Lindfield in the next round in a local derby. Lindfield won the toss and put Heath into bat and must have been regretting their decision with Jonny Phelps following up his impressive innings v Horsham the week before despatching the swans bowling to all parts scoring 69 in 34 balls with 6 maximums and 6 fours.

There were equally valuable contributions from Jethro Menzies 32, Ollie Bailey 29 and James Caddick 26 as Heath amassed 205. Dominic Morgan produced respectable figures of 2 for 21.

In reply Lindfield simply never got going with skipper Callum Smith being able to rotate his bowling options with Cabey picking up 2 more wickets and another debutant Sam Parsons 3 for 18. Lindfield were bowled out for 102

Jemuel Cabey

Heath will take on Chichester at home in the next round on June 5 at the Heath. This week Heath travel to Mayfield to start their Sussex League Division 2 campaign.