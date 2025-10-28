Hoggard, Shrubsole and Cowdrey set to be guests at Sussex events
England cricketl legends Matthew Hoggard and Anya Shrubsole and the Chief Executive of Brighton & Hove Albion FC, Paul Barber, are among guests lined up to appear.
Following the society AGM, where Chair of Sussex Cricket Jon Filby and Interim CEO of Sussex Cricket Mark West spoke to members, the winter programme continues next month on November 12 with a guest appearance from former Kent, Glamorgan and England all-rounder Chris Cowdrey.
Each event will take place at The 1st Central County Ground, with all speakers now confirmed:
- November 12: Chris Cowdrey
- December 10: Angus Fraser MBE
- January 14: Matthew Hoggard MBE
- February 11: Anya Shrubsole MBE
- March 11: Paul Barber OBE
Having joined as a member for £20 or (£25 as joint members) for the year, you can attend all events at the price of the tea or lunch and benefit from the monthly newsletter which also includes more exact details of the timings and prices of the events.
To join the Sussex Cricket Society simply go to www.sussexcricketsociety.org and click on "join" to pay your annual subscription.