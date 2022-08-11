Horsham CC and Roffey CC cancel each other out - but Roffey stay top

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was, though, a close fought, battling draw in a see-sawing game that kept the big, basking crowd royally entertained. The draw meant Roffey remained leaders, now with 327 points – just two clear from chasing East Grinstead, who beat Middleton, with Horsham still third - on 300.

Roffey captain Matt Davies said: “We left too many runs out there, and were at least 50 light, but we’re still top.”

Horsham CC v Roffey CC - the match in 24 pictures.

Action from the Horsham CC-Roffey CC clash | Picture: Clare Turnbull

Horsham cricket manager Ben Williams told us: “We probably should have won, but Roffey are a good bowling side.”

Inserted, Roffey put on 86 for the first wicket, a challenging total beckoning – until Will Beer accounted for both openers, Theo Rivers for 34 and Mike Norris for a classy 51. Usman Khan had to retire hurt with calf muscle damage, Roffey losing momentum with two new batsmen at the crease. Sajir Nizam scored a sprightly 27, but wickets kept falling, Beer ending with 5-78 and Williams 2-64 from a shared 37.1 overs.

Only the late reappearance of Khan with three sixes on one leg gave respectability at 226-8, Roffey declaring to deny Horsham further bowling point opportunities. On Horsham’s excellent batting surface and lightning outfield, the target looked modest. And when Horsham reached 81 for the first wicket they appeared to be cruising. But Tom Johnson, playing his last game before restarting rugby for Horsham, departed for 45, Joe Willis for 38, followed by Beer.

Skipper Nick Oxley made 42 and Rahul Tangirala an unbeaten 51, but Roffey kept chipping away, and at 185-7 both sides sniffed victory. A late flurry from Ben Lister threatened to snatch the game for Horsham, before he succumbed to a poor run-out.

Horsham v Roffey in full swing | Picture: Nick Evans

Jas Bassan and Rohit Jagota took five wickets between them, but Roffey were unable to grab the last three scalps, Horsham needing 18 from the final six balls, only to finish 13 runs short.

Williams said: “We bowled well as a unit again, putting the squeeze on Roffey and taking wickets on a good surface. It was a bit disappointing, but we’re happy to be fighting top teams, and a real plus was to see 15-year-old Rahul getting his first Premier League 50.”

Davies added: “Usman’s injury was a setback, then Horsham seemed to be walking it, but in the end we looked more likely to win. The outcome of the title is in our hands, and we can’t ask for more than that.”