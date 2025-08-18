Horsham CC are champs – 32 photos as they win the clincher then celebrate

A win away to their nearest rivals Preston Nomads on Saturday meant they were more than 90 points clear at the top of the Sussex Premier League with three to play – and therefore could not be caught.

Horsham have not lost a league game all season and are worthy champions – it’s a long-awaited success in the league for the Cricketfield Road outfit as they now aim to complete the season unbeaten.

Here is Martin Read’s report and reaction on the title win and on this page and those linked you can see Jenny Willis’ great pictures from the match and the celebrations that followed.

And Horsham CC and their fans won’t want to miss the West Sussex County Times on Thursday when the champions will be celebrated on the back page!

1 . Horsham CC beat Preston Nomads to win the 2025 Sussex Premier League title pictures by Jenny Willis (8).jpeg Horsham CC's 2025 title winners Photo: Jenny Willis

2 . Horsham CC beat Preston Nomads to win the 2025 Sussex Premier League title pictures by Jenny Willis (13).jpeg Horsham have been brilliant in the field all season - and more great chances helped sew up the title on Saturday Photo: Jenny Willis

3 . Horsham CC beat Preston Nomads to win the 2025 Sussex Premier League title pictures by Jenny Willis (12).jpeg Horsham have been brilliant in the field all season and another series of superb catches helped them beat Preston Nomads | Picture: Jenny Willis Photo: Jenny Willis