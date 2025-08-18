Horsham CC are champs – 32 photos as they win the clincher then celebrate

A win away to their nearest rivals Preston Nomads on Saturday meant they were more than 90 points clear at the top of the Sussex Premier League with three to play – and therefore could not be caught.
Horsham have not lost a league game all season and are worthy champions – it’s a long-awaited success in the league for the Cricketfield Road outfit as they now aim to complete the season unbeaten.
Here is Martin Read’s report and reaction on the title win and on this page and those linked you can see Jenny Willis’ great pictures from the match and the celebrations that followed.
