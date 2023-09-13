Indian cricket star and Sussex batsman pays special visit to new nets in Crawley
Last month, the Sussex Cricket Foundation officially opened a brand-new indoor net facility at the Apple Tree Centre and Pujara visited to see the nets for himself, to share his knowledge of the game and pose for pictures with children and volunteers.
The opening of the nets represented another major milestone in the Foundation’s Crawley Urban Cricket Plan.
Speaking on the visit, Raj Cherodian from Ifield Cricket Club said: “Pujara was very incisive in offering information regarding batting techniques, playing along the line of the ball, using the feet for spin bowlers, and deciding on the benefits of front and back foot batting.
"He continued by laying down an exercise regime emphasising on the importance of maintaining a daily routine.
"The session concluded with a very interactive Q&A session where Pujara answered questions raised by the children and their parents.
"Overall, the event organised by the Sussex Foundation offered an excellent platform for children to get encouraged to continue playing cricket at a competitive level while maintaining their fitness and a routine.”
Gary Wallis-Tayler, Sussex Cricket Foundation Community Director added: "It’s important for our professional players to engage with the recreational game across the County, where they are seen as role models and inspirational figures.
"It was great to be able to take Cheteshwar to Crawley to visit our newly installed indoor facility and to watch junior players from local clubs, to offer advice and guidance on preparation and technical aspects of the game. The children were truly inspired by his visit!"
Watch: Sussex Captain Cheteshwar Pujara discuss his visit to the Apple Tree Centre Indoor Nets: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGwZsQI3OUI
To find out more about the Sussex Cricket Foundation, please visit: https://sussexcricket.co.uk/sussex-cricket-foundation
Or, to find out about the Apple Tree Centre in Crawley, please visit: https://www.crawleyhindu.com/