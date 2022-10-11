The club are inviting applications for the post of head coach following the departure of Ian Salisbury, who had been in charge of the county championship and one-day cup sides.

During his absence, Kirtley stepped in to oversee the team in the one-day cup campaign and their final few championship games – and they had a reasonably successful spell under his guidance.

James Kirtley may be in line for the job of overall head coach at Sussex CCC - he has been invited to apply | Picture: Getty

Salisbury and Kirtley had shared head coach duties for nearly two seasons following the departure of Jason Gillespie, who had performed the role from 2018 to 2020.

Sussex said: “Sussex Cricket is looking for an inspirational and values-driven Head Coach who has enjoyed a successful track record in leading and embedding a high-performance culture at first-class county cricket club or equivalent international level.

“The successful person will have proven success in creating a collaborative, supportive and inclusive team ethos.”