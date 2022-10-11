Kirtley invited to apply as Sussex CCC unveil new role
James Kirtley has been invited to bid to step up from being Sussex CCC’s T20 head coach to taking charge of the county in all three formats next season.
The club are inviting applications for the post of head coach following the departure of Ian Salisbury, who had been in charge of the county championship and one-day cup sides.
Salisbury’s departure was announced at the end of last month – days after it was revealed he had not been ‘part of the business’ for the final weeks of the season.
During his absence, Kirtley stepped in to oversee the team in the one-day cup campaign and their final few championship games – and they had a reasonably successful spell under his guidance.
Salisbury and Kirtley had shared head coach duties for nearly two seasons following the departure of Jason Gillespie, who had performed the role from 2018 to 2020.
Sussex said: “Sussex Cricket is looking for an inspirational and values-driven Head Coach who has enjoyed a successful track record in leading and embedding a high-performance culture at first-class county cricket club or equivalent international level.
“The successful person will have proven success in creating a collaborative, supportive and inclusive team ethos.”
Asked by sussexworld.couk where that left Kirtley, a Sussex spokesman added: “James Kirtley has been invited to apply for that role. He is currently still working at the club as the players are carrying out their end of year appraisals.”