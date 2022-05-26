Linfield beaten but Haywards Heath's perfect start goes on

Mayfield CC v Lindfield CC - Sussex League division two

Lindfield's good start to the 2022 season faltered this week with a 33-run defeat at Mayfield.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Mayfield cantered along as Rob Raymond (61) Harry Lloyd (39) and Rob Sharma (56) saw the hosts get to 142 for 3 without much cause for alarm. The introduction of Simon Shivnarain (2 for 29) and Steve Lazars (2 for 37) halted Mayfield's innings in the middle overs but some late order hitting saw the home side reach 249 for 9 in their 45 overs.

Lindfield's Simon Shivnarain

In reply, Lindfield stuttered as again their opening pair were dismissed cheaply. The returning Toby Shepperson hit a calm 46 aided by Shivnarain who compiled 43, accumulating a stand of 69 that brought the visitors back into the match.

However, regular wickets hampered the chase and only James Scott, who continues his great start to the season, with a well taken 58, showed any resistance. In the finish, Lindfield could only muster 216 and fell 33 runs short of the target.

Stand in captain Shivnarain commented, "It was a disappointing afternoon as our fielding display wasn't the greatest but we still thought we could chase down the total. On the plus side we did pass 200 runs again, so in losing, we still managed to get 13 points which is a decent return."

Heath's Jethro Menzies / Picture: Derek Martin

HAYWARDS HEATH CC

Haywards Heath CC are 16 points clear at the top of Sussex League division as they continue their flying start to their bid for a quick premier return.

They made it three wins from three in beating Findon on Saturday – and aim to make it four in a row at home to West Chiltington this weekend..

Heath went into the fixture at Findon in full confidence having not lost so far this season.

Returning skipper Callum Smith lost the toss and Heath were invited to bat in unfavourable conditions.

Intimidating pair Jonny Phelps and Jethro Menzies set off quickly. Phelps looked in great form, hitting a quick 30 quick but was undone by a jaffer from ex-Heath legend David “Kenny” Everett.

Findon started to hit their line and length and wickets started to fall. Ben Matthew (2) fell to an Everett caught and bowled and Menzies holed out to Grayston for 14 and it was 49-3.

Skipper Smith and James took the score to 77 when Smith fell to Jordan for 15. Wickets fell regularly with Caddick next to go for 15. Blunt followed for three trying to up the rate.

Ollie Bailey and overseas man Jemuel Cabey came together but at 116 Cabey (14) nicked one. Sam Parsons and Bailey kept the board ticking over bu. Heath’s innings was finally wrapped up for 142 when Dan Gee went for one.

In the reply Phelps and Menzies got early breakthroughs and Findon were 10-2. Cabey removed Glenn Bridson but the Heath bowlers failed to find the line and length they needed and Harry Matters went to a superb 50.

At 117-3 the game seemed up. Smith bought back Menzies and Cabey and they turned the game on its head. Metters fell shouldering arms to Menzies and Cabey removed Jordan for 27 to a catch by Phelps.

Menzies dismissed Dunkley (3), Manser (1) and Grayston (0). Cabey cleaned up De Jager and Findon were 126 for 9. Findon were relying on Everett to see them over the line and Menzies completed his magnificent spell by sending his stumps sprawling, Findon finishing on 127.

Heath won by 15 runs and took 30 points and Cabey finished with 3-32 and MoM Menzies 6-16.