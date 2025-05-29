Merritt-Blann holds key as Worthing beat Roffey - Southwick and Shoreham conquer Hill

Worthing CC are up to sixth in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League after a 47-run win at home to Reffey seconds.

Put in by Roffey, Harry Dunn’s side had a shaky start and were 4-3 before Nathan Schoultz (24), Harry Merritt-Blann (79no) and Dunn himself (40no) gave the scoreboard a more respectable look – 182 all out the total.

Alex Collins took 4-46 for Roffey.

Harry Merritt-Blann on his way to 79 for Worthing - picture by Stephen Goodger

The Roffey reply never got going and despite four batsmen reaching 20, they were all out for 135 – with Dunn taking 3-30 and Schoultz 3-36.

That’s two wins out of three for Worthing, who visit leaders Eastbourne on Saturday.

Scaynes Hill 2nd XI v

Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI

Division 8 Central

Heavy overnight rain across Sussex must have seen a number of matches wiped out so well done to the grounds keeper at Scaynes Hill for ensuring that cricket won out.

Under heavy cloud cover S&S skipper Harry Dorgan called correctly and asked the opposition to bat, a popular decision with his quick bowlers who made full use of the conditions.

Gary Mussen struck in his opening over, opening the door for a fiery Harry Sutton to rip the heart of the mid-Sussex side’s middle order, helping himself to three early wickets before blasting out Matthew Carter for a golden duck.

Paul Hudson and Ahmed Oryakhail kept the pressure on with a wicket apiece leaving spinner Dorgan to bamboozle the tail.

The Wickers were in fine fielding form taking good catches, although with the last four batters being clean bowled, they didn’t have to over exert themselves.

Shankar Polavarapu hit 35 from 28 balls to top score and four batters reached double figures but proved unable to make further headway. Scaynes Hill finally succumbed for a score of 133 from 25 overs.

In a fine bowling attack Sutton stood out with his 4-37 whilst Dorgan pocketed 3-16.

In reply, opener Dean Ghasemi was caught by Polavarapu off Tom Langler for just four but a sensible partnership of 50 between club president Adam Walter and Farhad Barakzai steadied the ship until Barakzai was bowled by Langler for a solid 16 from 34 balls.

The wise old heads of Walter and Dorgan took control, seeing the away side to victory in 26 overs, Walter whacking a four to win the game and reach a creditable half-century off 79 balls hitting seven fours and a six, leaving the ubiquitous Dorgan on 40 not out from just 32 balls with four fours and three sixes. Best wishes to Scaynes Hill’s Sam Dore, who suffered a nasty dislocated finger whilst fielding and spent an uncomfortable few hours in A&E.

Dorgan said “It was a very enjoyable game, played in a good spirit in the field with a well-paced run chase led by a fantastic knock from Adam.”

The S&S 2nd XI were denied their start to the season when Worthing 5th’s were unable to raise a team.