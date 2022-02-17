Nine Tests - but Ollie Robinson is already a senior England bowler

Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson is in the squad for England’s three-match Test tour of the West Indies next month.

By Jack Butler
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:30 pm

And in James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s absence, Robinson, 28, will be one of the most experienced bowlers, despite having played only nine Tests.

A selection panel - including interim managing director Andrew Strauss, interim head coach Paul Collingwood, and head scout James Taylor - named the squad for a tour, which begins on March 8 in Antigua.

Strauss said: “With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home.

Ollie Robinson on his England debut / Picture: Getty

“We felt it was time to draw a line after the Ashes defeat, look forward and give some impetus with an influx of new players.

“This selection is the start of a process and a journey to get England Test cricket back to where it needs to be.

“The hard work starts now.”

Robinson is one of the players to remain in a new-look squad following England’s 4-0 defeat in Australia.

Eight players who played down under – James Anderson, Dom Bess, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, and Dawid Malan – have missed out on selection.

Robinson made his England debut in June and in Australia, he took 11 wickets, with a best of 3-58 coming in the first Test in Brisbane.

Robinson took his first international wicket against New Zealand at Lords last June. His best international figures of 5-65 came as England beat India at Headingley.

