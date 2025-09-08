Relegated Ifield finished season with a win, Three Bridges end with a loss

Archit Patel. Ifield Cricket Club. Pic SR2505111. SR Staff/Nationalworld

Ifield finished their Sussex Cricket League Premier Division season with a win – but were still relegated to Division 2.

Mike Norris’ side ended their campaign with a three wicket win over Middleton after bowling their opponents out for 169.

Spinners Archit Patel (4-31), Fazlan Nizamdeen (3-35) and Daniel Smith (2-27) were the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Ifield lost wickets at regular intervals but Usman Khan (32) and Jack Groves (35 not out) top scored to see them home in 37th over.

With Bognor beating East Grinstead in a thriller, Ifield and Grinstead were relegated.

Three Bridges finished third for the second season running after they lost their final game to Roffey by 94 runs.

Roffey batted first and finished on 211-9 from their 50 overs thanks to good knocks from Aaron Joby (80) and Matt Davies (73). Conor Golding took 4-31 for Bridges.

In reply, Bridges never got going and were all out for 117 with Drew Hammersley (3-32), Toby Munt (3-27) and Tom Barnes (3-30) impressing with the ball.

Horsham finished the season with a comfortable 154 run win over Haywards Heath.

Next season, Bridges will face Hastings and West Chiltington in the Premier after their promotion from Division 2.

Crawley Eagles, Ram and Three Bridges 2nd XI finished third, fourth and fifth respectively in Division 4 West.