Selsey Cricket Club welcome new players
Selsey Cricket Club are on the lookout for new players for the 2025 season.
The clib said: “We are a friendly club playing in Division 8 of the Sussex Cricket League.
"We welcome players of all abilities in junior/adult cricket, volunteers, coaching for juniors (All Stars, Dynamos and colts sections) or you can just be a social member.
"Please feel free to contact Nic Nolan on [email protected] if you feel you have something to offer, and we hope to welcome you to Selsey Cricket Club.”