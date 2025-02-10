Selsey Cricket Club are on the lookout for new players for the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clib said: “We are a friendly club playing in Division 8 of the Sussex Cricket League.

"We welcome players of all abilities in junior/adult cricket, volunteers, coaching for juniors (All Stars, Dynamos and colts sections) or you can just be a social member.

"Please feel free to contact Nic Nolan on [email protected] if you feel you have something to offer, and we hope to welcome you to Selsey Cricket Club.”