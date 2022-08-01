Sussex Cricket League: Roffey open up lead - Eastbourne beat Brighton by ONE run

Spinners Jas Bassan and Harnoop Kalsi were in the wickets again as Roffey (148/3) beat Three Bridges (147 all out) by seven wickets. Bassan took 4-71 and Kalsi 3-29 as no Bridges batsman could get going. Theo Rivers hit 67 not out in reply.

Horsham (284 all out) drew against East Grinstead (358/6). Tom Johnson hit a brilliant 112 from 100 balls while Bradley Hatchett took 6-92 for Grinstead before Will Adkin hit 116 and Ben Williams took 5-85 in the reply.

Roffey celebrate a breakthrough against Three Bridges / Picture: Mark Dunford

So Roffey are 19 points ahead of East Grinstead, who are just one point ahead of Horsham. Horsham host Roffey this week.

Game of the day saw Eastbourne (273/6) beat Brighton (272 all out) by just ONE run in the big relegation battle. Scott Lenham continued his good form with 90 not out as Matthew Pope also batted well for his 61 for Eastbourne while Simon Hetherton took 4-91 for Brighton.

Bryce Hounsome hit 99 and James Degg 50 in the reply but 6-62 from Jacob Smith and 3-40 from David Twine saw Eastbourne edge home and open a 39-point gap between them and Brighton.

Bognor (184/2) enjoyed a good eight-wicket win against struggling Hastings and St Leonards Priory (182 all out). Joe Ashmore was the pick of the Bognor bowlers with 3/25 from 11 overs before Taylor Jaycocks hit 88 not out in the reply.

Preston Nomads (293/9) upset the form book with a resounding 103-run win over Middleton (190 all out). Oliver Gatting (71) and Aaron Phillips (62) top scored for Nomads while Sean Heather took 5-30 for Middleton. And it was Middleton’s batting that let them down for once as Daniel Birrell and Bertie Foreman bowled Nomads to victory with four wickets apiece.

In Division 2, Cuckfield (239/8) are 32 points clear at the top after a 97 run win over St James’s Montefiore (142 all out). Joe Cambridge hit 71 for Cuckfield while Henry Cope took 5-69 before Josh Hayward took 6-35 for the league leaders.

Second-placed Haywards Heath (232/3) lost ground with a draw against third-placed West Chiltington (224/6). Jethro Menzies (87) and Callum Smith (74 not out) were in the runs for Heath. Charlie Tear hit an unbeaten 103 in the reply.

Mayfield (200 all out) are keeping in touch with the top three after a 41 run win over St Peters (159 all out). Ben Fitchet hit an unbeaten 108 for Mayfield as Varun Khullar took 5-24 for St Peters. Sam Hilton, Matt Cooke and James Allen all took three wickets as Mayfield triumphed.