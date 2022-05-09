Sussex demoralised after Middlesex chase 370 to win at Hove

A partnership of 209 in 49 overs between Sam Robson and captain Peter Hanscomb, and then one of 99 between Max Holden and Martin Andersson in 13, saw Middlesex achieve their eighth highest fourth innings total to win a match and leave Sussex – without a win in five games – demoralised.

Middlesex got home with 3.1 overs to spare despite being without the injured Robbie Smith and after losing opener Mark Stoneman for one in the second over.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex celebrate one breakthrough but they couldn't find enough to beat Middlesex / Picture: Eva Gilbert

When the heroic Ollie Robinson dismissed both Handsomb (79) and Robson, whose 149 was his first century since he scored 253 at this ground in September, Sussex still thought they had a chance of at least saving the match.

Robinson returned to the attack at 207 for one and immediately had Hanscomb lbw. At 249 for two Middlesex, needing 121 from 20 overs, were clear favourites. But Robinson, operating in short spells after bowling 24 overs in the first innings, returned again and had Robson lbw.

But then chase was then taken up Holden (80 not out) and Martin Andersson (44 not out) who repeated their form of the first innings.

Sussex, who were 225 for one in the first innings of the match and who played some excellent cricket here, gave Middlesex 77 overs to score their runs. It was a tempting but not a philanthropic declaration. As it was, the home side were handicapped by a number of factors and deserve some sympathy. The pitch was flat, the ball was soft (without the hope of a new ball) and there was a short boundary on the east side of the ground. Also, their declaration calculations were compromised by the considerable time lost to bad light on the third day.

In addition, seamers George Garton and Sean Hunt came into this game with little cricket. And, although he bowled splendidly and took seven wickets in the match, this was also Robinson’s first match in four months. Another problem for Sussex – albeit one of their own making – was that they had to rush through the overs in order to avoid a points penalty. So they had to over-bowl their expensive on-loan leg-sinner Mason Crane

Sussex started the fourth day on 236 for three, with a lead of 270, and immediately there was a pre-declaration urgency about their batting. Cheteshwar Pujara carried on from where he had left off the day before, effortlessly driving the second ball of the morning through the covers for four. Then he twice cut Andersson for boundaries.

His next four would have painful consequences for the Middlesex batsman White. Pujara straight-drove Ethan Bamber and White, diving to stop the ball, was soon writhing in agony. There was a delay of 10 minutes before White was wheeled from the field on a stretcher trolley. A dislocated left shoulder was later diagnosed. Middlesex were also without Shaheen Shah Afridi, who did not take the field after feeling unwell in the morning.