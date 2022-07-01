Sussex Premier league: Roffey signal intentions by beating East Grinstead

It was a humdinger of a second versus first clash that saw 504 runs scored and Roffey winning with five balls to spare when some sides might have settled for a draw.

Davies said: “It was a must win game for us, so we’re delighted, especially as we had an all new seam attack, being without James Pearce, Jamie Atkins and George Fleming.”

It was Grinstead’s first defeat of the season and though they remain top with 198 points, second-placed Roffey are only 17 behind.

Rohit Jagota struck another ton for Roffey as they scored big to beat East Grinstead / Picture: Steve Robards

After winning the toss, Grinstead batted first and were indebted to two former Sussex pros, with ever-reliable skipper Will Adkin making 51 and Harry Finch compiling 114 from 161 balls, Jas Bassan taking three of the five wickets to fall.

With 25 of Roffey’s 58 overs delivered by non regulars - including a creditable 14 from 17-year-old debutant Ben Whelpton – from the well-placed position of 151-2, a score of 275 appeared within EG’s grasp, but they were unable to accelerate

Nevertheless, the 251-run target would take some overhauling, albeit Grinstead being hampered by a hamstring injury to Lewis Hatchett that restricted him to just four overs.

Rohit Jagota struck 118, the partnership with captain Davies (43) carrying the score to 200-3. When the pair were both dismissed, Roffey slipped to 211-5, with the run rate escalating to eight an over.

But a typically rapid 29 from Usman Khan off 14 balls, including three sixes, kept Roffey in it for Bassan and Sajeer Nizam to see them home, despite Brad Hatchett taking 5-80, after 19 runs were bludgeoned off an over at the death.

Davies added: “We still had batsman Mike Norris and Sam Henderson out injured, so Rohit’s ton was all the more important – almost half our overs were against spin with the ball turning, with variable bounce and he batted beautifully. Usman is probably the best in the league in the pinch-hitter role. The other thing that pleases is me is the way our younger players are taking their chance.”