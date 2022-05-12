Roffey and Sussex bowler Atkins named cricket foundation champion

Jamie Atkins and Gary Wallis-Tayler at Hove

The fast bowler, from Roffey CC, joins Georgia Adams (Sussex Women’s Captain) and Dan Field (Sussex Sharks Visually Impaired Captain) as Foundation Champions for 2022. he Foundation Champions act as ambassadors for the charitable arm of Sussex Cricket, who actively help change lives through the power of cricket across the County.

This will include spreading the word about Sussex Cricket Foundation’s community activities and raising the profile of fundraising efforts, taking part in events and visits, helping inspire people to get involved in cricket and provide an important link between the Foundation and Sussex’s elite dressing rooms.

Reflecting on becoming a Champion, Atkins said: “I’m very proud to become a Champion of the Foundation. The work the Sussex Cricket Foundation do is amazing and is integral to what we strive to be, which is a family club.

“I believe that if we continue to provide cricketing opportunities to our communities it will provide individuals with a chance to get into the sport which we all love, and I am delighted to be a part of that.”

Sussex Cricket’s Community Cricket Director, Gary Wallis-Tayler added: “I am delighted that Jamie has agreed to become a champion of the Foundation. As a young player who has come through our Academy system, Jamie understands the importance of community cricket across the county and how it can be used to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

“I am looking forward to working with Jamie as we attempt to continue spreading the word of the amazing work that we do.”