VIDEO: Ravi Bopara scores 144 off 49 balls as Sussex twos rack up 324-7 in T20 match

Sussex’s second XI have scored one of the highest T20 scores ever recorded – hitting 324 for 7 in a match against Middlesex seconds.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:49 BST

Ravi Bopara – who will skipper Sussex when the 1st XI competition gets under way on Friday night – scored a remarkable 144 off 49 balls in the 2nd XI South Group match at Richmond.

He hit 12 sixes and 14 fours, meaning more than half the balls he faced cleared the boundary.

Tom Alsop and George Garton joined in the big-hitting fun – Alsop striking 55 off 27 balls with four fours and four sixes, with Garton scoring 53 off 20 balls, including two fours and six sixes.

Only one bowler conceded fewer than 50 runs – and he went for 26 in his one over.

Sussex went on to win the match by a whopping 194 runs as Middlesex – who were always going to struggle with such a run chase – were bowled out for 130. And Sussex’s top bowler? One R S Bopara with 4-32...

Ravi Bopara looks to be in superb big-hitting form for Sussex (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Ravi Bopara looks to be in superb big-hitting form for Sussex (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
