Vitality Blast: Edgbaston Finals Day return is aim as Sussex Sharks begin new T20 campaign

Ahead of their bid to return to Edgbaston’s finals day – which they last played at in 2021 – we look at the squad and their prospects.

Captain: Ravi Bopara

Overseas players: Nathan McAndrew (Australia), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Ari Karvelas (Greece).

Shadab Khan of Pakistan can be a key man in the Sharks' T20 campaign (Photo by Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images)

Finals Day appearances: 5 (2007, 2009, 2012, 2018, 2021)

Titles: 1 (2009)

2022 finish: Seventh (South Group)

2022 leading run scorer: Tom Alsop (318)

Nathan McAndrew in South Australia action (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

2022 leading wicket taker: Tymal Mills (15)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key winter moves: Luke Wright’s retirement will leave a big hole in the top order, but the Sharks have recruited well from overseas. Nathan McAndrew had a good Big Bash with Sydney Thunder and brings new-ball experience and middle-order hitting potential while the experienced Shadab Khan looks an ideal replacement for Rashid Khan.

The big question: Sussex have plenty of bowling options and Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan looks a terrific signing, but can Sussex get enough runs on the board? Tom Alsop, who missed the first four games of 2022 but still finished leading scorer, has the temperament to anchor the innings and let others go for their shots.

Wildcard watch: Ali Orr - In Wright’s absence Orr is likely to get an extended opportunity at the top of the order. He has only played eight T20 games in his career but has all the shots in white-ball cricket, as he proved in 2022 when he scored Sussex’s first List A double hundred against Somerset.

Ravi Bopara will again skipper the Sussex Sharks (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)