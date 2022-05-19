Worthing beat Broadwater, wins for Clymping and Southwick

Worthing v Broadwater - Division 3 West

Worthing continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with an impressive 106-run win over Broadwater. See a picture gallery from the match here.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, Worthing openers Aden-Jay Wood and Gavin Miles put on 64 runs for the first wicket.

Aden-Jay Wood hits out for Worthing in their win over Broadwater / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Miles (14) was first out, which brought Rohan Ryan to the crease as he and Wood set about piling on the runs.

After reaching his 50, Wood (57) fell tamely before a 50-run partnerships between Ryan (38) and Darryl Rebbetts (33) led the hosts into the final 15 overs with 250 looking on the cards.

But after both fell off the bowling of Graham Merritt-Blann, Worthing struggled to push home the initiative. They collapsed from 154-3 to 211 all out.

In reply, Broadwater looked to be cruising at 79-1, but fine spells from Worthing duo Shane Felton and Harry Dunn turned the game around.

Felton finished with figures of 3-29, while Dunn picked up 5-16 to bowl Broadwater out for 105.

Worthing captain Harry Dunn said: “Another impressive performance from us and always good to beat a local rival.

“I was surprised when I lost the toss and they put us in as it looked a lovely day for batting.

“We started brilliantly and our openers really put us on the front foot, AJ especially with his 57. We didn’t kick on as well as we’d hoped but good contributions from Rohan, Darryl and Kirk got us to a respectable 211.

“In Broadwater’s innings they started really well but we knew from when we batted that pace off made it difficult to score. We fought back amazingly from 70 odd for 1 to bowl them out for 105. A very enjoyable 30 points in conclusion and I hope we can keep this momentum going.”

Clymping v Bognor 2nd - Division 6 West

Clymping scored 204-9 despite having been 29-4. Alex Moore hit 72 and put on 58 with David Wells.

Bognor lost an early wicket to George Blakemore and 15-year-old Freddie Tomlinson came on and took three wickets.

Charlie Horne weighed in with a wicket and Tomlinson took 5-23 as Clymping won by 53 runs, bowling Bognor out for 151.

Southwick v Dormansland - Div 7 Central

Wickers won the toss and asked the opposition to bat and veteran paceman Paul Grennan ripped through the Dormansland top order, taking 4-12 runs in his opening blast.

The away side struggled to a meagre total of 74 from 20 overs.

Tom Bell added three more victims to maintain his great start, while new boy Dean Ghasemi bagged a wicket and Grennan returned for one more.

In reply Bell and Russ Martin both departed cheaply. Matt Vokes scored four and supported keeper Craig Dawson.

His gutsy 44 not out saw Southwick home with seven wickets to spare.

Captain Harry Dorgan declared himself delighted with a great win and professional all-round performance.

Billingshurst v Littlehampton - Div 3 West

Littlehampton won the toss and elected to bat first.

Mike Askew (41) and Tom Lee (39) put on 86 for the second wicket before the visitors slipped to 99-4.

Nathan Perry (30) and Cox (19) rebuilt and useful lower order runs from Dave Moon (16) and Andy Greig (13) helped Littlehampton reach 201 all out.

In reply, James Askew and Greig took wickets but Mike Burroughs (67*) and the young Will Gosling (65) put on 107 for the third wicket.

Billingshurst won easily with seven wickets in hand and with 35 balls remaining.

Littlehampton's Mike Askew said: "It was a disappointing afternoon. Billingshurst outplayed us in all departments. We were probably 50 runs short, one of me, Tom or Nathan had to go on and score big. We never really got going in the field, but Mike and Will batted very well and never let our bowlers settle. Its still very early days and I am confident our first win is coming which will give us the conference we need.