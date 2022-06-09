Worthing CC on the match - Southwick men beaten but Sheilas prevail

It was not a day on which batting was easy and Rohan Ryan’s 36 was the only real highlight of the Worthing innings, which ended on 143 all out.

Gavin Miles weighed in with 19 but Justin Scott’s 4-34 was key in restricting the home side. See a picture special from the victory on this link.

But when it came to the Pagham reply, wickets fell regularly – chiefly to Darryl Rebbetts (3-18) and Harry Dunn (4-11) -and the visitors fell 31 short.

Worthing batting in their home win over Pagham / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Southwick v Cuckfield 3rd - Division 7 Central

Toss master Harry Dorgan continued his remarkable record by calling correctly for the fifth successive time – and he asked a youthful Cuckfield side to bat.

Good opening spells from Grennan and Ghasemi kept the score down and on a slow and low pitch runs proved hard to come by.

Only three Cuckfield batters managed double figures including a fine 45 for 15-year-old Ellis Buckeridge under the watchful eye of his dad James who inched his way to 40.

After falling at one-point to 33 for 4 the batting side eventually posted a total of 150 all out. There were fine bowling performances from spinner Dorgan with three wickets for 11 runs and paceman Paul Grennan with three for 15.

The Wickers began as slowly as Cuckfield and with big hitter Chris Paine dismissed early on a steady procession of wickets ensued.

Meanwhile opener Kallum Howell dug in and kept the scoreboard ticking over on his way to 32.

It wasn’t until Adam Walter and Dorgan got together that a home victory seemed likely but despite knocks of 26 for Walter and 38 for Dorgan Wickers were still behind the run rate going into the final overs.

As a tense final over arrived all three results were possible but despite a herculean 16 from Grennan Southwick failed by two runs to snatch a tie.

“It’s the third week in a row that extras have cost us runs” said Dorgan. “Losing by two runs is hard to take but I’m confident our fortunes will turn around.”

Lewes Priory 3rd v Southwick 2nd

There was good news for the Wickers’ second XI last Saturday as they dismissed Priory for 61 in 23 overs with three wickets each for Mark Broxup and Tom Corrigan while Wilson bagged a brace.

Fifteen runs apiece for Jack Colburn and James O’Farrell saw Wickers to a first win of the season for the loss of five wickets in 22 overs.

* Playing in the Women's Soft Ball league - Group C, the Southwick Sheilas won their first ever league game against Chippingdale CC, in a nail-biting finish, by three runs.

The games are in pairs format and Chippingdale were restricted to 272 for 3 batting first thanks to some fine fielding and bowling with Carrie Graddon, Natalie Gendre and Alison Palmer taking the wickets. The Sheilas’ got off to a great start with captain Victoria Barrett scoring 21 in a fine partnership with Sandy Hubbard.

There was some sensible batting from Kate Guy and an invaluable 10 runs from Aimee Foggon kept the scoreboard ticking over before Alison and Gayle ‘birthday girl’ Foggon saw the team through to the win with a total of 275- 4.

Thanks to Chippingdale for being such generous and friendly hosts. The Sheilas’ train on Saturdays from 4pm to 5pm on Southwick Green and all girls and ladies are welcome, no experience is necessary as it’s a very inclusive and friendly squad ranging in age from 15 to 60.