Darragh defied as Heath complete their scramble

Storm Darragh may have caused havoc to sporting fixtures up and down the country but it couldn't blow Mannings Heath members off course as 75 of them in 20 teams defied gales and rain to complete their Christmas Texas Scramble.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scoring was impressive despite the miserable conditions with Paul Milford, Steve Pye, Steve Latham and Mina Burton combining beautifully for a gross 64 and nett 58.7.

Craig Tarrant, George Maguire, Chris Atkinson and George Lewis were only a shot behind while the big-hitting trio of Aaron Peacock, Elliot Cloy and Daniel Dunsby carded a twelve-under-par 60 for the day's best gross card and claimed third place in the Scramble with nett 59.9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of scores though it was day when all those taking part deserved praise for refusing to be beaten by the worst that Darragh could throw at them.

Mannings Heath Scramble winners

The previous weekend saw Heath stage two more Turkey Trots with 14-handicap Paul Treanor setting the pace on Saturday with an excellent 41 points that included eight pars and a birdie.Tony Nash and Peter Wilson were only a point behind with Nash taking second place on a back nine countback.

Sunday's rain made scoring much tougher but Gerry Bradley, off ten, could be delighted with his winning 38 points and a card featuring nine pars and a birdie. Peter Wilson found himself in the frame for festive fare again with 37 and Graham Lafferty was third with 35.

Heath's ladies staged their Turkey Trot over 14 holes and with only four clubs and a putter. Rosemary Martin scored points on every hole for 23 to win for the second week running but Tina Norris ran her close a single point behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a sadder note the club has been very sorry to learn of the death of Jim Endacott after finally losing his battle against cancer. A popular member of the seniors, Jim was well-known and respected by generations of Horsham sports people through his playing and coaching at Horsham Rugby Club and through his teaching at Collyer's and Christ's Hospital where he was also a housemaster for many years.