One chance and one goal was enough for Lavant to win at home to East Dean in Division 2 South of the West Sussex League.

With East Dean not having their usual zip and vigour from the kick-off, Lavant capitalised and managed to get an early lead.

Passages of play and football on the floor were few and far between. Lavant set up with an extremely low block and absorbed pressure. The Dean were playing the game in Lavant's half, but with no real threat.

That was until Ollie Osbourne found Finlay Dorday on the overlap, and he cut the ball inside to Alfie Barcley, who took one touch in front of the centre back and finished into the bottom corner.

Joe Murray on the attack for East Dean - photo by Christian Dew

As soon as the ball hit the back of the net the flag went up for offside to everyone’s bemusement. Dean were left extremely frustrated.

After the break, Amir Jamaly and Ben Pett were introduced and had an instant impact. Going left to right the ball found its way to Pett who put a good ball in that couldn’t be converted.

Camping in the Lavant half, East Dean’s balls into the box couldn’t be converted by Jake Fellows or Ash Carter. Matt Goff and Andy Weir had efforts from free kicks but both went over.

Late in the game Amir Jamaly and Jason Houghton both seemed to be manhandled in the box but nothing was given – and one even resulted in a Lavant free-kick.

